Santa Fe High striker Alex Waggoner, center, celebrates after the Demons’ 2-1 win over Atrisco Heritage Academy on Nov. 3 at Ivan Head Stadium. Waggoner intends to commit Wednesday to play for the New Mexico United Academy.
Alex Waggoner’s soccer journey could take a big step Wednesday.
The Santa Fe High soccer star who led the Demons to their first Class 5A state title last season will take his talents to the next level. He intends to sign a contract to play for the New Mexico United Academy, according to his mother, Caroline Colonna.
Waggoner was not available for comment Tuesday, but he said earlier this month he considered offers to play for the soccer academies with the United or the Colorado Rapids, as well as returning to Santa Fe High for his senior year.
He said the opportunity to play alongside some talented players already in those academies as well as receiving more elite-level training were the key elements in his decision-making.
“They are also playing all the time, which is super important,” Waggoner said.
Waggoner comes off a junior season in which he scored a state-best 73 goals, which was among the best in the nation. He capped off the season with a four-goal performance that included the golden goal in a 4-3 win over Albuquerque Sandia for the 5A title.
He spent his first three years at Taos, leading the team in goal-scoring each season and finding the back of the net 83 times.
The United Academy is the youth program that operates under the New Mexico United umbrella and gives high school players an opportunity to compete at the highest level of youth soccer. It plays other academy and clubs teams across the Southwest and California during the season.
The program does not affect players’ eligibility to play at the collegiate level since they retain their amateur status, according to the club’s website.
Waggoner has said he received interest from several NCAA Division I men’s soccer programs, including Stanford, St. Louis, Michigan and Washington.
Santa Fe High head boys soccer coach Chris Eadie said Waggoner informed him Monday of his intentions, adding he held no ill will toward him.
“I had mixed feelings,” Eadie said. “I would love for him to be back with us. But he is going to be an asset for any team that he plays for.”
Eadie said there was a chance Waggoner could have split his duties with the United Academy and with Santa Fe High, but it was made clear to him that the United wanted a firm commitment from players to its academy.
Waggoner said earlier this month he will continue to attend Santa Fe High, regardless of where he plays soccer.