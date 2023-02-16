Capital’s Sevastian Madrid, center, lifts up Isaac Bachicha from Cleveland High on Saturday during the Region 1 Wrestling Championships at Cleveland High in Rio Rancho. Madrid, who took third at the regionals, is seeded No. 7 in this weekend’s state wrestling championships.
Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican
Santa Fe’s Jeremiah Padilla, right, lifts up an opponent Saturday during the Region 1 Wrestling Championships at Cleveland High in Rio Rancho.
Joe Jiron wanted to instill trust into the Santa Fe High Demons.
So far, he is pleased with the results.
The first-year head coach of the Demons’ wrestling program couldn’t help but smile at getting five wrestlers to the State Wrestling Championships that start Friday in the Rio Rancho Events Center. It’s a far cry from where he was when he was hired in October to take over the program, when he had only four wrestlers committed.
By the time the calendar hit February, the roster was up to 15 overall, and getting one third of the roster to state along with a pair in the girls division showed he and his coaching staff’s efforts were fruitful.
Regardless of how the weekend plays out, Jiron feels like he has set the tone for success within the program.
“I wanted the kids to believe in me,” Jiron said. “I wanted them to understand that I’m here for them and they’ll work for me. They work really hard for me and we’ll just continue to get numbers up and continue to embrace the grind, wrestle through the summer and just get better.”
Santa Fe High has a couple of contenders with high hopes of wrestling Saturday for a state title, chief among them freshman 121-pounder Elias Mendiola and Jeremiah Padilla at 139. Mendiola is the fifth seed in his weight class, and four of his six losses on the season have come against three of the four wrestlers seeded higher than him.
Padilla is the also the fifth seed at 139, but he started his season at 145 before dropping down to 139. Of his four losses in his new weight class, only one came to a 5A opponent — Albuquerque La Cueva’s Joseph Garcia in the semifinals of last week’s Region 1 Championships at Rio Rancho Cleveland.
Meanwhile, Capital has dreams of placing its three boys and three girls wrestlers on the podium this weekend. The one with the best chance might be Anika Rodriguez in the girls 165 division. She enters the tournament seeded fourth and armed with a 26-4 record.
All of her losses have come to the top three seeds in her division, including two to No. 2 seed Chelsea Rivera of Albuquerque Volcano Vista.
On the boys side, 107-pounder Damian Rodriguez and Sevastian Madrid at 127 are seeded sixth and seventh, respectively, in their weight classes. Madrid took third at the Region 1 Championships, while Rodriguez was fifth. Combined with 114-pounder Avenlino Rodriguez’s third-place finish, Jaguars head coach Marcos Gallegos said those Jaguars have clearly been his best performers all season.
“I had three horses, and you know those three horses were the ones who got in,” Gallegos said.
The newly minted Class 1A/4A, a combination of 1A/3A and 4A schools from the previous season, holds plenty of intrigue for northern wrestlers. St. Michael’s placed two wrestlers into the state tournament, with Matthias Duran have the best chance for a high finish at 189 pounds.
Española Valley had the most wrestlers to reach state on the boys side with eight wrestlers. The Sundevils have a trio who are legitimate title contenders in Landon Atenciso (the fourth seed at 114), Crus Sandoval (No. 3 in 139) and Kyle Coffeen (No. 2 in 152).
Las Vegas, N.M., will be well represented this year, as Robertson and West Las Vegas each bring seven wrestlers to the tournament.
Cardinals junior James Romero-Montoya is the second seed in the 1A/4A 114 division, while senior Adrian Rivera is fourth at 152. The Dons, who won the team title last year in the final iteration of 1A/3A, have Cruz Martinez as the second seed at 139 as the sophomore goes for a third straight state title to keep his hopes of a historic five-peat alive.
Juan Montaño is the second seed at 215 and is trying to do one better than last year’s runner-up finish.
Pojoaque Valley has four wrestlers competing at state, but could bring home a pair of state champions. Ben Duran is the fourth seed in 133, while Adryan Triana is third at 172.