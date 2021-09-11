Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 3, Rio Rancho Cleveland 2
What happened: The Demons won third place in the Albuquerque Academy Invite thanks to a bench that had to fill in for several starters who missed the match for a variety of reasons. Coming off the bench was usual starting striker Alex Waggoner, who played a huge role for Santa Fe High in the second half.
Chris Eadie, the Demons head coach, said the team going 3-1 during the week showed how far it has come this season.
"We proved we can compete with anyone," Eadie said. "We survived the gauntlet."
Top players: Waggoner scored twice in the final 25 minutes, while senior midfielder Mike Wissman had a goal and an assist. Eadie said senior defender Silas Ropp was solid in the back line.
What's next: Santa Fe High (8-1) takes on Albuquerque Bosque School in Albuquerque on Wednesday.
