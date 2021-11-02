When Elsa Ranney Smith noticed the Socorro goalkeeper was on her heels in the penalty box, the St. Michael’s forward knew it was time to strike.
However, unlike other times when she rushed her shots and scattered them wide, Ranney Smith took a breath and knocked her shot into the lower left hand of the goal for a 3-2 St. Michael’s lead in the second half of a Class 1A-3A semifinal at Socorro on Tuesday night.
It was the turning point that led to a 4-2 win for the Lady Horsemen and a spot in the final at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the UNM Soccer Complex. With a win, St. Michael’s can repeat as state champion after winning the 1A-3A title in April in a shortened spring season.
Sandia Prep, the top seed in the bracket, downed
No. 4 Las Vegas Robertson, 4-0, to advance to the championship.
Ranney Smith said shooting with confidence and composure has been something the Lady Horsemen worked on in practices over the past couple of weeks, and the results showed.
“I felt like I was prepared for [the shot] and I knew what I was doing,” Ranney Smith said. “I took a deep breath in my mind, and I was like, ‘OK. I got this. I know the defender is on my back and I know my surroundings.’ And then I just went to the bottom left corner and it went in.”
St. Michael’s, the third seed in the tournament, played with more composure and controlled possession for much of the match, which was a far cry from the 1-0 loss to the second-seeded Lady Warriors on Sept. 4. Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said his team dominated the second half, even though Socorro managed to tie the score at 2-all early in the second half.
St. Michael’s used combination passes to set up shooters for good looks, and Camarena said there were a few shots that should have gone in that didn’t.
“The girls kept their composure and the shape of the team,” Camarena said. “We were well prepared.”
St. Michael’s (15-4) never trailed as Grace Sandoval nailed a 25-yard shot to open the scoring in the first half. The Lady Warriors (18-4) tied the score before Ranney Smith knocked in a goal late in the first half to make it 2-1 at the break.
Socorro scored early in the second half to knot the score at 2, but Ranney Smith got the Lady Horsemen’s offensive going with her goal. Junior midfielder Farrah Baker later added an insurance goal, her fifth of the season.
Sandoval said a big change from the first match was that St. Michael’s focused too much on matching up with Socorro and not playing its style. It was a different team that took the field in the rematch.
She added, the team has become more aggressive at controlling possession, thanks to the “three-second rule” in which a Lady Horsemen has three seconds to get the ball back after losing it.
“That’s why it helps us keep possession,” Sandoval said. “We hustle to win it right back, and once we get it back, we try to play smart with it. Mentally, it is very comforting knowing that when we do that we don’t play as frantic.”
St. Michael’s now takes on a Lady Sundevils team that won, 2-1, in overtime in the finals of the Sandia Prep Invitational on Sept. 25.
Ranney Smith said the Lady Horsemen weren’t in the right mindset in that match, but she feels they are playing at their best at the right time.
“We just need to pull off a good win and play pretty soccer,” Ranney Smith said. “We just need to do what we did [against Socorro].”
