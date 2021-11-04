ALBUQUERQUE
On a night in which the grappling was constant, the tackles were hard and the shots few and far between, a championship goal was decided on a collision.
St. Michael’s goalkeeper Milena Keene was an inch away from clearing a loose ball. Instead, Albuquerque Sandia Prep striker Maddie Hashagen took that space and turned it into a mile-wide smile during Thursday’s Class 1A-3A championship match at the UNM Soccer Complex.
Hashagen’s goal — in which she bounced off of Keene, found the loose ball and poked it into the open net — was the deciding play in a 1-0 win for the Lady Sundevils, who secured the program’s fifth state title in the last six years.
The outcome also stopped St. Michael’s bid to repeat as state champions, which fell apart almost as quickly as Hashagen’s goal went on the scoreboard.
After controlling possession for much of the first 9 minutes, the Lady Horsemen spent the next 71 minutes trying to reclaim what it lost in the span of 10 seconds.
When Elsa Ranney Smith lost possession of the ball just outside the Sandia Prep penalty box in the ninth minute, it bounced to midfielder Mika Juan, who saw Hashagen with a chance to break through the Lady Horsemen back line and sent a pass over the top of the defense.
It became a race between Hashagen and Keene to see who could get to the 50-50 ball just outside the Horsemen box. Hashagen got to the ball just before a sliding Keene, shrugged off the contact to find the ball again with her left foot and sent it into the back of the net.
“Usually, we try to play it through the midfield, but she saw an opportunity, and it worked out well,” Hashagen said. “I didn’t mean to hit the goalie. I just knew I had to follow through it, and it worked out.”
Still, there was plenty of time for the Lady Horsemen to counter the early score, but it seemed as if they spent the rest of the night desperate to find the equalizer. They struggled to put passes together on the ground. For a while, the team seemed intent on trying to duplicate the Lady Sundevils’ scoring chance, only to come up empty.
The Lady Horsemen (15-5) seemed to chase every loose ball on a wide, professional-sized field, expending more energy every time. Sandia Prep (18-3-1) got the memo from head coach Matthew Westerlund to not chase the ball as much, especially when it bounced down the sidelines and into the corners.
“It was just an off game, honestly,” Keene said. “I have all the faith in my team to come back from a goal down. I don’t think it was [panicking].”
It didn’t help St. Michael’s that Sandia Prep’s defense was stout, with as many as six defenders sitting back near the penalty box to go against two or three Lady Horsemen attackers.
“We were surprised they were dropping back so much in the midfield,” Westerlund said. “I’m trying to sing their praises because they really are a great team.”
After a disorganized first half, St. Michael’s seemed to handle the ball better, which gave the players better opportunities to score. The best chance came in the 53rd minute when sophomore midfielder Cameren Gantt sized up a 35-yard shot that banged the top post and bounded away.
“I just saw the opportunity and took it,” Gantt said. “I was just thinking about getting the ball back and doing it again.”
In the 74th minute, Grace Sandoval fired a shot from 40 yards out to the lower left corner that Sandia Prep goalkeeper Georgia Williams dove for and smothered.
Those were the best opportunities for St. Michael’s, as both teams battled in the midfield for possession for much of the match.
The physical style of both teams led to plenty of bodies sprawled on the field but very few foul calls. Ballhandlers on both sides had to deal with heavy contact from defenders, which led to plenty of turnovers and quick transitions.
Both defenses, though, were quick to get back and squelch most attacks.
For much of the match, fans and coaches from both sides expressed their disdain for the lack of foul calls, as possession was at a premium — and neither team could control it for very long.
“Sandia Prep is a very technical and a very strong team,” Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said. “We just couldn’t put together our game. They pressed us very, very hard, and they studied our game, but it was just one goal.”
Westerlund agreed with Camarena’s assessment, adding that one play was the difference.
“St. Mike’s was, by far, the toughest team we played all year, and we played all the powerhouses,” Westerlund said. “We played [Albuquerque] Academy, we played St. Pius to a 2-1 loss. We played Hope Christian to a 5-3 loss. But St. Mike’s was a better team physically.
“We were just a team that could grind one out.”
