Robertson coach James Branch considers himself a man of strong faith, so when he says the Rio Rancho Events Center felt a little like a church before Wednesday morning’s Class 3A quarterfinal game against Ruidoso, you’d be wise to take him at his word.

That’s why the coach of the defending 3A champions broke his normal pregame routine and walked around the floor trying to spark some life into his Robertson players as they got loose for their 9:45 a.m. tipoff.

It worked. The Cardinals hammered Ruidoso 67-44 to advance to Friday’s semifinals in The Pit. They will face No. 2 Navajo Prep, which beat Santa Fe Indian School later in the day.