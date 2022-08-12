DSC_2272.jpg

Robertson defensive lineman Bodie Schlinger, back, and linebacker Ace Gonzalez tackle Socorro quarterback Marcus Armijo for a safety in a Nov. 20 semifinal in Las Vegas, N.M. Gonzalez will be the Cardinals quarterback this season.

 Courtesy John Denne/For The New Mexican

After one of the most unusual offseasons in program history due to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the defending state champs in Class 3A football aren’t exactly reinventing the wheel when mapping out the 2022 season.

Robertson returns most of its starting offensive line and a good portion of a defense that was second to none in winning the school’s fourth state championship last year. What’s more, it retains that blue-collar work ethic that has made the Cardinals the gold standard for 3Aprep football.

It translates into another year of huge expectations for a team that, on paper, appears primed and ready for another deep postseason run.

