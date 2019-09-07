A familiar face leads the pack in the championship flight after the first round of the City of Santa Fe Golf Championship.
Defending champion Eric Trujillo carded a 3-under 69 to lead the pack at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe on Saturday. He leads Ron Schroder by three shots, with Jose Rivera and Joseph Irwin tied for third after shooting 77. Stephanie Soria is fifth with a 7-over 79.
Trujillo took control of the tournament by securing three birdies during a four-hole stretch that got him to 3-under by that point.
The first flight saw Paul Ortiz shoot a 1-under 71, but when adjusted for net, his score of 67 tied him with Fisher Hirsch for the top spot. Michael Gallegos is two shots back, and Jon Rau is fourth with an adjusted score of 71.
The women’s flight saw Anita Dunmar and Rane Miller each shoot 83s in the opening round, but their net score of 2-under 70 has the pair tied for first. Nimalka Wijesooriyaleads the senior flight with an adjusted score of 64, with Clair Rileyand John Heinritz tied for second at 67.
The final round of the tournament is Sunday at Marty Sanchez, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.