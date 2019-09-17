Davie won’t be on sidelines for New Mexico State game

ALBUQUERQUE — The Rio Grande Rivalry will go on as scheduled without the leader of the University of New Mexico football team.
Lobos head coach Bob Davie announced Tuesday that he will not attend Saturday’s game against New Mexico State in Dreamstyle Stadium. The 64-year-old is still recovering from a serious medical condition that sent him to the hospital in the moments after the Aug. 31 season opener.
Davie skipped the team’s trip to Notre Dame last week, a 66-14 loss to the Fighting Irish. Assistant coach Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach for a second straight game.
“My status is pretty much like last week,” Davie said Tuesday. “I just feel like there’s a couple more things that I need to do that will happen mid- to later-week that will hopefully clear me 100 percent for next week. But I don’t want to start full speed back and then something causes me to become a distraction again and pull back.”
The Lobos (1-1) travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to face Liberty.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game against New Mexico State (0-3) will be
2:30 p.m. in Albuquerque. UNM officials are anticipating a crowd of about 30,000.
“It all probably starts this Saturday for both teams,” Davie said. “That’s why it’s such a big game, it’s such a big indicator. It’s such a crystal ball of, probably, what is yet to come for our team and probably to some degree, maybe a big degree, for New Mexico State.”
Any consideration of Davie sitting in the press box was also ruled out.
“I think sometimes the head coach in the press box, where the head coach is kind of here but he’s not — you know, I went through that a little bit when I was at Notre Dame and I was the interim head coach for Lou Holtz,” Davie said. It was 1995 and Holtz was absent for one game, in the press box for the next one, on the sidelines for the next and back in the press box the following two weeks.
“I don’t want that kind of — not that that didn’t work out, you know we were a good football team that year and we won all of those games with the exception of Ohio State in Columbus — I want consistency,” Davie said. “So I’m going to wait another week and hopefully if I’ll be back in it full speed the next week.”
Davie said he will watch the Aggie game in the same place he did against Notre Dame; from the serenity of his living room. He did, however, have cellphone contact with his assistants in the booth, so he wasn’t out of touch during the game. The same could not be said of his family at home. His wife, JoAnne, asked if he’d like company watching the game.
“JoAnne came in at about 12:25 [p.m.] and said, ‘Should I watch this with you?’ ” Davie said. “I said, ‘Probably not. You should probably go in the other room and watch.’ ”
The Davie house can likely expect the same format this weekend, although with just a bit more perspective on the head coach’s part. The experience of hearing his wife react to the Lobos-Irish game in the room next to his was an eye-opener.
“It’s funny how, when games actually start, it doesn’t matter if there’s 75,000 people or you’re sitting in your couch,” Davie said. “The games are the games, and it gets down to that execution and that strategic piece.”
LOBO NOTES
Davie named Tevaka Tuioti the team’s starting quarterback for the NMSU game, but did say another death in Tuioti’s family — this time his paternal grandfather in Samoa — passed away this past weekend. The quarterback will fly out of Albuquerque following Saturday’s game to spend time with family in Southern California. Tuioti’s maternal grandmother passed away in August, causing him to miss all but six preseason practices. … Davie halted Tuesday’s practice at about 10:30 a.m. so the players and coaches could watch Air Force One fly over the stadium en route to California. Davie called the visual “breathtaking.”