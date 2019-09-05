ALBUQUERQUE — Bob Davie’s homecoming to South Bend, Ind., is officially off.
The University of New Mexico football coach announced Thursday morning he expects to make a full recovery but that he has been advised by his doctors and his wife, JoAnne, to not attend the Lobos’ road game at No. 8 Notre Dame on Sept. 14.
He had a chance to talk to his players before Thursday’s practice.
“We are very grateful that coach Davie had an opportunity today to briefly visit with his team and coaches,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez in a prepared statement. “I know they appreciated being able to see him and visit with him.”
Davie, 64, collapsed and was rushed to UNM Hospital with an undisclosed medical emergency following the Lobos’ season opening win against Sam Houston State last Saturday. He has not been with the team since and his only contact has come with a short statement on social media last weekend about his well-being. He has reportedly spent the last two days recovering at home.
Neither he nor the school has disclosed what exactly happened to him.
Davie was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001, then followed a 10-year stint as a college football analyst at ESPN before taking over at UNM in 2012. He currently ranks third on New Mexico's all-time wins list with 34.
“While I will be around next week and involved, I have decided to not make the trip to South Bend for our Sept. 14 game with Notre Dame,” Davie said in a statement. “After receiving advice from my doctors and wife, I wanted to make this decision now so our team and coaching staff could go into the weekend with clarity and consistency.”
Saga Tuitele will assume the role as acting head coach in Davie’s absence. He is in his fourth season as an assistant coach at UNM, having coordinated the run game and served as the offensive line coach.
“My doctors have said that with no setbacks I can expect a full recovery with no limitations,” Davie said. “I have great confidence in our staff and this gives us our best chance for success and limits the distractions.”