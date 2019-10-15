FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, New Mexico coach Bob Davie walks off the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Wyoming in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico says Davie was taken to the hospital after what it called “a serious medical incident,” following the team’s he team’s game Saturday night, Aug. 31, against Sam Houston State. Athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement after the Lobos won 39-31 at home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nunez said the university will release more information as it becomes available. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)