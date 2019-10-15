ALBUQUERQUE — The TV side of Bob Davie’s personality understands it even if the coaching part of him doesn’t necessarily like it.
Facing the media for the first time since Friday’s loss at home to a previously one-win Colorado State team, the University of New Mexico football coach fielded a couple questions about his job security Tuesday afternoon.
The Lobos (2-4 overall, 0-2 in the Mountain West) have dropped three straight games and are just 8-22 since their last bowl appearance in 2016. Their defense has ranked in the bottom five in total yardage all season, the offense is a mess and fan interest continues to wane, all leading to questions about Davie’s long-term status as the head coach.
“If I was at ESPN right now, just looking as an outsider at here’s the record, here’s the record, here’s what their record was last year, absolutely, absolutely because of our record I guess I would be on the hot seat,” Davie said. “It’s what it is.”
Davie is in his eighth year as UNM’s head coach and is under contract through the 2021 season. His base salary with incentives pays him about $850,000 a year with the potential to make $1.1 million by hitting certain goals, like winning a national championship and being named national coach of the year.
Right now, all the 65-year-old is trying to do is survive the season. Following the salad days of back-to-back bowl appearances in 2015 and 2016, the Lobos have been in a steep decline.
“If you look at 3-9, 3-9, and we have two wins right now, absolutely I guess is what that term [hot seat] would be,” Davie said. “That really doesn’t bother me a whole lot. I feel more concerned about the staff, quite honestly, than I would myself.”
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez has repeatedly refused to go on record about Davie’s status, saying during last week’s game that he stands firmly behind the team as it enters the back half of its schedule. The Lobos travel to Wyoming on Saturday, then face Hawaii, Nevada, Air Force, Boise State and Utah State to close things out. UNM should be a sizable underdog against each of them.
Davie admitted he had his doubts after the Colorado State game, doubts that lingered into the next morning. The feeling of climbing out of an insurmountable situation is a tough thing, he said.
“You dig out of things; that’s what you do, you dig out of it,” he said. “There’s a degree of mental toughness involved.”
He alluded to some of the inherent problems with coaching at UNM, things he has pointed to in the past with regards to a smaller budget and less infrastructure than most rivals.
“What you don’t see is some of the disadvantages that you may have going in,” he said. “And there’s no reason for me to say that. This is a bottom-line deal where the coach is responsible for the scoreboard, but we all know there’s a whole other thing of development and investment, and all of that plays a factor. You put all of that aside, though, to just fix the problem the best you can.”
MEN’S HOOPS
The UNM men’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Mountain West Conference in Tuesday’s preseason poll in Las Vegas, Nev.
Utah State received all 17 first-place votes, making it the first unanimous preseason choice in league history. The Aggies return all-MWC selections Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta, giving them two of the five players selected to the all-MWC preseason team.
The others were forward Lavelle Scottie from Air Force, guard Derrick Alston from Boise State and center Nico Carvacho from Colorado State. Merrill was picked as player of the year while San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn was voted as the top newcomer and Nevada’s K.J. Hymes as the top freshman.
No Lobos were individually honored.
San Diego State edged UNM for second place with Nevada, now under the direction of former Lobos head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal, was picked fourth. Boise State is fifth, followed by Fresno State, UNLV, Air Force, Colorado State, Wyoming and San Jose State.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.