Davie says he anticipates ‘a full recovery’

ALBUQUERQUE — University of New Mexico football head coach Bob Davie remained hospitalized Sunday after collapsing with an undisclosed medical emergency following Saturday night’s season-opening win over Sam Houston State at Dreamstyle Stadium.
The 64-year-old was rushed to UNM Hospital just minutes after retreating to the locker room following the Lobos’ 39-31 victory. The school has remained tight-lipped about what caused the incident but multiple sources close to the situation said Davie was experiencing discomfort in his chest before emergency services were called.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez described it as a “serious medical incident,” but did not elaborate Davie’s condition.
On Sunday, Davie issued his own statement, saying he anticipates a full recovery.
“My family and I want to thank the UNM training room staff, first responders and UNMH — it is impossible to fully express our gratitude for your swift and professional efforts during a critical time,” he said. “To the coaching staff and their families, thank you for your support and for taking care of my family and our team during this time.”
Davie was joined by his wife, JoAnne, for the short ambulance ride to UNMH on Saturday night. The couple’s only son, Clay, is an assistant on the Lobos’ coaching staff.
Saturday’s contest kicked off at 4 p.m. under sunny skies and a gametime temperature of 97 degrees, the hottest for an opening game in team history according to UNM sports information Frank Mercogliano.
The temperature on the artificial playing surface was considerably hotter as the entire first half was played in full sunlight with little or no breeze to ease the heat. It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that the shadow from the press box began to cover the Lobos’ sideline on the east side of the stadium.
A number of players from both teams experienced mild cramps as a result of the heat. The UNM bench had three large oscillating fans blowing a steady stream of air cooled by jets of water mist.
It is not known when or if Davie will be able to return to the team. The Lobos have a bye this week in preparation for their Sept. 14 visit to No. 9 Notre Dame, the school Davie coached for five seasons between 1997-2001.
The much-anticipated homecoming is the latest return for the coach to his former stomping grounds, In 2017 the Lobos visited Texas A&M where he was an assistant coach from 1985-93.
Davie spent 10 years as an on-air analyst for ESPN before taking over at New Mexico in 2012.
He is 34-54 as UNM’s head coach, ranking third on the school’s career wins list behind Rocky Long (65) and Bill Weeks (40). Only Long has coached more games as a Lobo.
A UNM spokesman said discussions are ongoing to determine who would serve as interim coach until Davie’s return. Joe Dailey was hired as the offensive coordinator in the offseason and is the presumed leading candidate for that role.