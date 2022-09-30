LAS VEGAS, N.M. — He was only gone a week but it felt like a lifetime.

When news broke less than two weeks ago that senior captain Andy Dang was leaving the St. Michael’s football team, it sent shockwaves through the locker room. He wasn’t hurt, he hadn’t gotten into trouble, his grades hadn’t nosedived and his coaches never once had an issue with him.

“It was weird because I had some personal issues I had to take care of but they’re all sorted out now, so I’m good,” Dang said following Friday night’s 51-20 win over West Las Vegas in the District 2-3A opener for both teams at the Frank Herrera Athletic Complex. “It feels so good to be back. I ran every day, I tried to workout every day, but me coming back it’s nice and all but this wasn’t a very good game for me.”

Popular in the Community