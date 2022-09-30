Horsemen senior Andy Dang gets fired up during practice Aug. 31 at St. Michael’s. He is back with the team and had a strong showing as the Horsemen (6-0) pounded West Las Vegas 51-20 on Friday in Las Vegas, N.M.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — He was only gone a week but it felt like a lifetime.
When news broke less than two weeks ago that senior captain Andy Dang was leaving the St. Michael’s football team, it sent shockwaves through the locker room. He wasn’t hurt, he hadn’t gotten into trouble, his grades hadn’t nosedived and his coaches never once had an issue with him.
“It was weird because I had some personal issues I had to take care of but they’re all sorted out now, so I’m good,” Dang said following Friday night’s 51-20 win over West Las Vegas in the District 2-3A opener for both teams at the Frank Herrera Athletic Complex. “It feels so good to be back. I ran every day, I tried to workout every day, but me coming back it’s nice and all but this wasn’t a very good game for me.”
Dang missed last week’s win at Aztec. He stayed at home, unable to watch it online because he didn’t have access to the video stream.
“That was hard,” he said. “I just kept track by looking at texts and stuff like that. I don’t even want to think about it.”
While Dang may not have been happy with his effort in Friday’s game, it’s as simple as this: He’s back and the undefeated Horsemen (6-0, 1-0) are that much better because of it. A starter at linebacker, he forced a fumble in the second half and scored on a 2-point conversion in the first half. He was also in on a number of big plays on defense, helping shut down the Dons’ no-huddle offense.
“Both sides, he’s a huge part of this team,” said Horsemen senior Marcus Leyba. “Defensively he’s a big linebacker and we need him.”
West Las Vegas (4-3, 0-1) managed just 145 yards of offense, 67 of which came on one play in the third quarter when the Dons cut what had been a 30-6 halftime deficit to 36-20. Quarterback C.J. Perea engineered a pair of scoring drives following a frustrating first half.
The Dons grabbed a quick 6-0 lead when defensive back Jaydin Vigil scooped up a Jacob Katko fumble and returned it for a touchdown just 62 seconds into the game. The Horsemen rattled off 30 unanswered points to take control, getting a short touchdown dive from Taven Lozada, a punt return to the house from Creed Chavez, a 42-yard Chavez TD run and a Marcus Leyba run from one yard out.
Chavez found the end zone for a third time with a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half, then quarterback Zach Martinez capped the scoring with a 5-yard keeper in the waning moments.
The Horsemen rolled up more than 400 yards of offense, getting 139 yards on the ground from Leyba and 174 through the air from Martinez. Chavez and Martinez combined for 98 yards rushing.
“We have yet to play four quarters in any game, and tonight we couldn’t run the ball in the first half,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez. “We finally got it going in the second half, but it shouldn’t take that long. I’m still waiting for these guys to make that difference the entire game, not just parts of it.”
Fernandez’s defense was, at times, outstanding. The unit held Perea to just 19 yards passing in the first half, and of the Dons’ 29 rushing plays, 11 went for negative yardage. They also picked Perea off once, got that forced fumble from Dang and had four sacks.
The West Las Vegas offense was literally nonexistent for much of the first quarter. The Horsemen had possession of the ball for the first 8 minutes,
32 seconds, then forced a three-and-out on the Dons’ first possession before Chavez returned a punt 38 yards for a touchdown to open a 16-6 lead.
West Las Vegas followed that by turning the ball over on downs after just four snaps on the ensuing drive, meaning the Dons’ no-huddle offense ran just seven plays in the first 12 minutes.
The win sets up next week’s much-anticipated showdown with Robertson. The game will be Oct. 8 at St. Michael’s and mark the teams’ first meeting since the Cardinals beat the Horsemen in last year’s Class 3A state championship game.
“I’m just glad it’s here, Robertson week,” Dang said. “But, really, I’m just glad I’m here. I’ve been waiting for this for what seems like forever.”
And the Horsemen, they’d been waiting for their captain for what seemed like forever.
NOTESLozada went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter and didn’t return. He had to be helped off the field and was in considerable pain when carried to a medical table on the sidelines. He spent the rest of the game with an ice bag on his knee, and by game’s end he was walking around with only a trace of a limp. Fernandez said they’ll wait until next week before making a decision on Lozada’s availability for the Robertson game. ... Martinez continues to impress at QB. Playing behind a line that has given him plenty of protection, he completed 14 of 23 pass attempts with no interceptions.