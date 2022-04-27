It’s hard to think of anyone more deserving of a shot than Gerard Garcia.
It’s also difficult to think of anyone getting dragged through the mud quite like David Rodriguez — but more on that in a bit.
Named the new boys basketball head coach at St. Michael’s earlier this week, Garcia has spent a lifetime as the right-hand man to many head coaches. He’s been the career assistant who honed his craft in the shadows and worked his way into yearbook photos as a staff member unknown to many but beloved by those around him.
A St. Michael’s grad, he was there for some of the greatest moments in school history: state titles in The Pit, buzzer-beaters against district rivals and the development of dozens of unforgettable prep stars. Every time the head job was vacated, his was one of a handful of names that popped up as a potential replacement.
For years, it seemed he was destined to be the trusty sidekick, never getting a chance to slide into the hot seat and be the one calling all the shots. That all changed in January when he was named the Horsemen’s interim head coach after Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave.
All he did was lead the team back from its worst-ever start and into the Class 3A state championship game. History will remember it as one of the greatest in-season turnarounds prep hoops has seen.
Even after the season, it was assumed he’d be considered for the head job and, of course, not get it. In short, the man has paid his dues and has more than earned his chance to run his own program.
On the other hand, Rodriguez similarly earned a more graceful exit than he was given. While the school never formally announced his dismissal nor any details about an administrative leave that took him away from the team and out of the classroom, he has been told he will not return in either capacity at St. Michael’s next school year.
The school has been mum on his status and never revealed why he was placed on leave in the first place. Multiple sources confirmed he was removed after he was accused of verbal abuse of the players and of racial discrimination by a former student-athlete.
Rodriguez has been equally quiet about his status, deflecting all referrals to his attorney.
I’ve known Rodriguez since my first days as a newspaper reporter. He has invited me into his locker room for a postgame meeting with his players. He’s opened his door countless times for practice and made himself available — win or lose — after all games, regardless of the outcome. He’s been the consummate professional who has shown he’s considerably more than just a coach.
There’s no doubt he has his detractors; you can’t coach as long as he has without rubbing some people the wrong way. His overall record isn’t great, and he has never taken a team to the state title, but he has spent his entire adult life molding students into better scholars and athletes into upstanding young men.
He instills a sense of discipline and does all the little things, to use a sports metaphor, that don’t appear in the box score. He’s generous with his time, compassionate of those around him and goes out of his way to get the kids around him the tools they need to succeed.
Does he yell at his players? Absolutely. He’s old school, and carries on the traits that defined his dad’s remarkable career: tough, disciplined and demanding. Entering David Rodriguez’s gym means showing up on time, doing things a certain way and knowing full well he’ll come down on you if things don’t work to plan.
Those are also traits that don’t age well.
It wasn’t all that long ago that a coach could scream and shout and no one would think twice about it. Parents knew their kids could walk headfirst into a buzz saw at practice, respecting the notion the coach was in charge and he was the final authority.
It also wasn’t all that long ago that smartphones weren’t in every pocket, ready to record the yelling on the sidelines. What once seemed like strict constructive criticism is now deemed as behavior that makes some clutch their pearls and demand frontier justice.
Well, they got it. Rodriguez is gone, and Garcia is in.
As easy as it will be to root for a lovable and likable guy like Gerard Garcia, it’s just as troubling to see the messy departure of an honorable man like David Rodriguez.