Few words strike fear into an athlete’s soul quite like “cut-down day.”

While we’re at it, it’s no picnic for the parents, either.

The waiting, the worrying, the complete inability to focus after a few days of tryouts for a high school sport — so much fun! You’re told there will be two, perhaps three, days of tryouts before cuts are made.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community