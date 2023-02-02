Few words strike fear into an athlete’s soul quite like “cut-down day.”
While we’re at it, it’s no picnic for the parents, either.
The waiting, the worrying, the complete inability to focus after a few days of tryouts for a high school sport — so much fun! You’re told there will be two, perhaps three, days of tryouts before cuts are made.
Bonus points for the delivery method, which always seems to be equal parts misguided small talk and weirdly awkward messages.
Face to face communication? Why do that when a blanket email does the trick?
Phone call from a coach? Not when a group chat or printed list taped to the locker room door will suffice.
As a parent, it forces you to exercise your empathetic muscles and be the support system the kids need. It can also test a parent’s patience, tempting them to shove the “pick yourself up by your bootstraps and move on ‘cause life ain’t always fair” routine and crack open the laptop to fire off a poison-penned response to the coach.
There’s not a parent on Earth who takes the news of an unsuccessful tryout well. It hurts to see your child judged harshly, to see them cast aside in a subjective point of view by someone you hardly know.
It is, for better or worse, a rite of passage for most high school athletes. The smaller the school, the better the chances of a successful tryout. Some schools practically beg kids to come out, promising uniforms, road trips and weeks of practices, maybe even a varsity letter and plenty of opportunities to build lifelong memories.
Others, not so much. Being good isn’t always good enough because — and you see this a lot at the state’s largest schools — the sheer volume of players trying out means there’s usually more quality athletes than there are available roster spots. Many times the cutting room floor is littered with athletes good enough to play somewhere else, just not for that particular team at that particular school.
I speak from experience. In more than a quarter century of covering other kids’ stories, I’ve had the chance to live life on the other side the past few years. I’ve learned it’s a bizarre and sometimes unforgiving journey.
My own son tried out for his high school baseball team his freshman year. Same, too, for his sophomore and junior years. He survived each cut, but at no point was it a tiptoe through the tulips. There were more than twice as many kids in the program as available roster spots, making each round of cuts more stressful than the pregame hype of facing an archrival late in the season.
The most interesting (and worst) part was the inevitable explosion of the players-only group chat. It’s in those private message boards that players not making the cut slowly learn their fate. Not from the coaches, but from one another.
The anticipation can suffocating, like waiting for a puff of white smoke at the Sistine Chapel — or one of those movies where the families of plane crash victims are herded into a room and told to wait for someone from the airline to come in and tell them the news.
Schools with no-cut policies somehow deprive kids and their support systems of the stress cut-down day provides. For the rest of us, it’s an emotional vomitorium that renews itself a few times a year.
This one is finally over, but the next one is always just around the corner.
From a parent’s point of view, all you can do is sit back and watch it happen — and maybe count the gray hairs sprouting up because of it.