RIO RANCHO
No Game 5.
If the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen could have tattooed that phrase on their foreheads, they would have. It wasn’t so much the risk of playing a Game 5 as it was about the opponent on the other side of the volleyball net.
Las Vegas Robertson has been the siren song of St. Michael’s athletics over the past five years. The pairings of the two programs in the Class 3A postseason have happened often but haven’t fared favorably for Horsemen Nation. Whether it was football, volleyball, boys basketball or baseball, the odds of the victory roulette wheel landing on red-and-white was almost resolute.
So, with the top-seeded Lady Horsemen points away from changing the narrative and casting aside the Cardinal Curse in the fourth game of the Class 3A final in the Rio Rancho Events Center, the fear was of a dreaded Game 5.
“Our entire goal was, ‘Do not go
five,’ ” St. Michael’s junior libero Alex Crepsin said.
Fear turned to cheers, though, as
St. Michael’s scored three of the last four points in Game 4 and secured the state championship with a 25-17, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21 win. It marked the second state championship for the Lady Horsemen over the past five seasons.
More important, though, it was the first time they beat the Lady Cardinals in the 3A finals in three tries during that span. Most important was that it dented the narrative that Robertson had a stranglehold on St. Michael’s
(26-1) when the stakes were at their highest.
“We want to represent our school in every way possible,” Crespin said. “We finally broke this stupid little curse we had. So, here we go.”
Crespin was the force behind what Robertson couldn’t dent — a top-notch defense. Not that the Lady Cardinals’ duo of senior outside hitter Jaylee Gonzales and 6-foot-1 sophomore middle hitter Alyxa King-Greenwalt didn’t challenge it.
The pair combined for 21 kills and kept the second-seeded Lady Cardinals (22-5) hot on the heels of the Lady Horsemen, especially in Game 4. With St. Michael’s holding an 18-14 lead, the teams engaged in a back-and-forth rally in which they both hammered away at the opposing defense, only to come up empty.
The crucial point turned in favor of the Lady Horsemen when Robertson setter Alainah Abeyta stepped across the midcourt line for a net violation that sent the St. Michael’s side into celebration.
“I said, ‘This lone rally, whoever wins this, is probably going to win this game,’ ” Lady Horsemen head coach Valerie Sandoval said. “My girls, they just stayed so composed this whole game.”
Still, the Lady Cardinals weren’t finished putting a scare into the Lady Horsemen. King-Greenwalt started a four-point run with a block that turned a 22-16 deficit to 22-20. Needing a point to quell the thoughts of a fifth game, it came to the coach’s daughter, Marissa Sandoval-Moya, to step to the limelight: Her tip kill to the middle of the court gave St. Michael’s a 23-20 lead and finally broke the Lady Cardinals’ spirit.
While Robertson grew frustrated by the Lady Horsemen defense, it wasn’t helped by the building exhaustion Gonzales felt as she battled illness. At points during the fourth game, she appeared to be struggling to stand upright, much less use her lanky frame to rip high-velocity hits at St. Michael’s.
Gonzales had 15 kills and a block, but it was a far cry from her 34-kill performance when Robertson beat the Lady Horsemen in five games during the District 2-3A season. King-Greenwalt had nine kills and a pair of blocks.
“You gotta do what you gotta go,” Gonzales said.
Compounding Robertson’s problems was the absence of senior hitter Mistidawn Roybal, who did not play the entire tournament for an unspecified reason. Without their third-best hitter, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t match the hitting depth of the Lady Horsemen.
Senior middle hitter Carmen Pacheco was part of the stable of St. Michael’s hitters. She recorded four kills in the opening game and finished with eight in all. It made up for a subpar performance from fellow middle Alana Overton.
While Pacheco was a part of back-to-back track and field championships, winning a volleyball title trumped it.
“Volleyball, it’s a totally different team sport,” Pacheco said. “Track, I do my own thing, everybody else does theirs. This, we’re all together here, and this feels so amazing.”
Gravel, the other senior on the Lady Horsemen roster, played perhaps her best match of the year. She shared setting duties with the sophomore Sandoval-Moya, but her smooth setting allowed Sandoval-Moya to take on more of a hitting role and tied fellow sophomore Maya Pino with a team-best 11 kills on the night.
It was the completion of Gravel’s transformation, as she admitted to struggling with handling setting duties at the beginning of the year.
“In the beginning of the year, I was completely in my head and constantly freaking out,” Gravel said. “Thanks to my coaches, they really helped me calm down and focus and become more confident in my sets. That just helped me be really confident this whole weekend.”
For St. Michael’s faithful, the win might resonate more loudly given the circumstances leading to the volleyball program’s championship turn. In fact, perhaps Saturday might be a turning point in the fortunes of the Horsemen.
On the football field hours before the two programs took to the court, St. Michael’s kept its state title hopes alive with a 50-0 win over Thoreau while Robertson saw its quest to defend its state title end with a 23-14 loss to Raton.
The Lady Horsemen merely added more fodder to the notion that the Cardinal Curse is dead.
And maybe Game 5s won’t feel so daunting now when facing Robertson Red.
Class 4A bracket: District 2-4A foes Pojoaque Valley and Los Alamos always seemed in lockstep with each other. The teams tied for first place in the district standings, and they both advanced through the consolation bracket to reach the 4A semifinals.
It was appropriate they both saw their seasons end in the semifinals — and both in four games.
The Lady Hilltoppers, the sixth seed in the tournament, fell to No. 2 Albuquerque St. Pius X, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17. Los Alamos finished the season with a 21-8 record.
Meanwhile, the No. 5 Elkettes lost to eventual state champion Roswell Goddard by a 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20 score. Pojoaque ended its season with a 21-5 record.