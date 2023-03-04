ALBUQUERQUE —Rob Martinez was the last Santa Fe High Demon to leave the court at West Mesa High School on Saturday.
Sobbing, he trudged his way to the locker room for the final time, with the thought of what could have been lingering on the court.
For almost 19 minutes, Santa Fe High had the appearance of a sleeper team that was just about to awaken at the right time. The Demons had a 27-23 lead, momentum and the Mustangs faithful restless.
But in the span of one call, everything changed.
A technical foul on Martinez as he was entangled with West Mesa star Elijah Brody led to a five-point swing, and the ensuing 18-4 Mustang run put to rest Santa Fe High's upset bid. The Mustangs advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals with a 56-41 win in the opening round of the big-school state tournament.
While the third-seeded Mustangs' season continues to The Pit in Albuquerque on Wednesday, the Demons, the 13th-seeded underdogs, will be left to wonder how quickly everything got away from them.
"These guys are scoring, and they fought harder than us," Santa Fe High senior Santi Montoya said. "It just sucks."
The swiftness of the change caught the Demons (18-12) off guard, and it began almost innocuously. With Santa Fe High holding a 27-23 lead as the clock approached the five-minute mark of the third quarter, Brody had just rebounded a Sam Soveranez miss and fired an outlet pass as Martinez face-guarded him. Martinez then bodied up Brody and kept his hands up, and his arm seemed to connect with Brody's face.
The official called a technical foul on Martinez.
"We had momentum, and that stole it," Demons head coach Zack Cole said. "I thought [Martinez] was just turning with his elbows up, but I guess there was contact. The refs are going to call that every time."
The infraction proved costly, as Sonny Ortiz hit two free throws and Elijah Espinoza followed with a three-point play off a drive to the basket. In the span of 11 seconds, West Mesa (22-8) suddenly led 28-27 with 4:57 left.
While Montoya momentarily halted the run with a driving layup nine seconds later for a 29-28 Santa Fe High lead, but the Mustangs caught fire in a 1:11 span.
It started with an Espinoza sideline 3 that gave the Mustangs a 31-29 lead at the 4:14 mark, then Brody came alive with a three-point play and a coast-to-coast layup off a Demons miss for a 36-29 lead with 3:03 left.
Mustangs head coach Shon Schroer said getting the ball into the post with Brody brought some needed continuity to his team's offensive attack. It helped stretch the Demons' defense and left shooters open. That move also attracted fouls, as Martinez and senior wing Josh Trujillo both were on the bench in foul trouble they eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.
"We had to get the ball inside, and we knew he was our best option with his back to the basket in the low post," Schroer said.
Santa Fe High got a bucket form Lukas Turner to cut it to 36-31 with 2:24 left, but West Mesa answered with Brandon Lagunas shot off the glass and a back-breaking 3 by Ortiz with :37.5 left in the quarter to up the margin to 41-31.
"You can't leave him open; he's a heck of a shooter," Schroer said. "His defense really helped his offense tonight. It had him engaged and focused on what he needed to be doing."
After that, Santa Fe High's offense went silent, getting only a Soveranez jumper during an 8-minute, 47-seconds stretch. The Demons missed 13 of 14 shots in that span and turned the ball over five times as West Mesa built a 51-33 lead when Ortiz scored on a putback with 2:44 left in Santa Fe High's season.
"We were trying to do a little too much in some of those moments," Cole said. "When the game is close, you're comfortable. But when it gets to a 10-point lead, you start thinking, 'Ah I got to do something.' "
The Demons never could duplicate their successful first half, although they had some rough stretches during that period. After failing to score for the first 5:54 of the opening quarter, Santa Fe High scored nine straight points to turn a 7-0 deficit into a 9-7 lead on Montoya's 3 with :06 left.
An 11-0 run on the second quarter handed the Demons a 20-12 lead when Montoya, who finished with a team-high 15 points, hit a pair of free throws with 1:39 left. After an 0-for-8 start from the field, Santa Fe High went 6-for-14 the rest of the half.
"In the first half, the ball was moving, and when they would send that extra help, the ball was moving and we had some good looks," Cole said.
But the Mustangs responded with their own flurry, scoring eight straight points and tying the score at 20-all when Ortiz drained a 3 with 10 seconds left. However, Montoya answered with a jumper in the paint at the buzzer to give the Demons a 22-20 halftime lead.
The game seemed to mirror the Demons' season, in that they mixed flurries of success with stretches of cold shooting, poor play and poor decisions. Cole said the players overcame a 7-7 start to the season by learning to accept their roles and it led to a 4-0 start in District 5-5A play.
That paved the way for a three-way tie atop the district standings by the end of the season.
"We finished the season with the right seniors, and they became leaders along the way," Cole said. "We're super proud of them for that because the season could have gone in multiple directions. Once they figured things out, they bought in and accepted their roles."