ALBUQUERQUE —Rob Martinez was the last Santa Fe High Demon to leave the court at West Mesa High School on Saturday.

Sobbing, he trudged his way to the locker room for the final time, with the thought of what could have been lingering on the court.

For almost 19 minutes, Santa Fe High had the appearance of a sleeper team that was just about to awaken at the right time. The Demons had a 27-23 lead, momentum and the Mustangs faithful restless. 