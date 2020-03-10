Cailee Crawford’s best friend on Wednesday was a trash can.
For the second March in a row, Crawford’s nerves got the best of her right before the biggest game of the season — so far. A year ago, the Albuquerque Highland forward missed the Class 4A quarterfinal game against Española Valley because she got sick the night before the game.
On Monday night, Crawford’s stomach started churning again just before the Lady Hornets’ quarterfinal matchup against another District 2-4A foe, the Pojoaque Valley Elkettes.
“It’s more mental than it is physical,” Highland head coach Lonnie Neal said.
Fortunately for Crawford and the Lady Hornets, the mental side was strong enough to overcome the physical. Crawford scored 14 of her team-high 21 points in the second half to help pull the Lady Hornets out of a 37-28 third-quarter hole and win 65-55 Tuesday afternoon in The Pit.
But even after her performance, Crawford’s stomach acted up again as she threw up in the locker room. When she finished her interview session, Crawford grabbed the large trash can just outside the media room and dragged it with her back to the locker room for another session.
Crawford said it was important for her to be on the floor this time after Highland lost to the lady Sundevils 54-44.
“Missing last year was really sad for me and my teammates,” Crawford said. “Coming out today and just overcoming obstacles was just important. We got the win, so … ”
But it sure wasn’t easy.
The Elkettes used primarily a 3-2 zone, with the goal of keeping an eye on Crawford, the team’s leading scorer at 18.9 points per game. She struggled to get space in the paint and only had seven points at the break as Pojoaque used a mixture of four 3-pointers and a 13-for-17 performance at the free-throw line to build a 29-25 lead at the half.
“We had watched some film and saw what some of the teams that were successful against her did,” Elkettes head coach Seledon Martinez said. “For three-quarters of the game, I think we kept her under wraps.”
Crawford was late to come out on the court in the second half as she dealt with her queasy stomach, and the Elkettes didn’t make it feel any better with an 8-3 burst to start the third quarter and build a 37-28 lead on Michaela Martinez’s two free throws with 4:56 remaining. That topped a 19-point stretch for Pojoaque in which 15 of them came at the charity stripe.
Everything was going according to plan — until little things started to go awry. For the next three-plus minutes, both teams struggled to score. The Elkettes didn’t know it at the time, but it was in the throes of a 5-for-29 performance from the field. They missed six of their last seven shots of the quarter and turned the ball over five times in that stretch.
Yet, the lead was 40-32 when Martinez scored on a breakaway layup off a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Anissa Herrera with 1:37 left. The beauty of the moment quickly faded in the growing surge of a quarter-closing 7-0 Highland spurt that grew into a 15-2 run by the early stages of the fourth.
Crawford’s imprint was all over the comeback. She scored seven points during the run, including a three-point play in transition off of her own midcourt steal with 5.3 seconds left to trim the Pojoaque lead to 40-39 entering the fourth.
Crawford’s energy picked up enough to high-five some of her fellow students behind the Highland basket after her make. Still, there were times when Crawford looked exhausted, sometime spending the entire time lining up for Pojoaque free throws with her hands on her knees.
Leave it to sophomore guard Deniece Ryan to pick up the slack at crucial times. She scored the first seven points of the second half for Highland and scored the go-ahead bucket in transition 17 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 41-40, Lady Hornets. Ryan finished with 17 points and went 7-for-7 from the line.
“I saw that the energy was down [at the start of the third quarter], so I knew someone was going to have to step up eventually,” Ryan said.
The lead grew to 47-42 on Zoriah Jackson’s bucket in the low post with 5:07 left, but Pojoaque had one last run in it, thanks to Martinez. She scored 10 straight points (she finished with 27 on the day) to keep the Elkettes within striking distance, then Alicia Sanchez hit two free throws with 2:41 to go to get within 53-52, but then came the cold streak.
Pojoaque missed five of its last six shots, while Highland was a perfect 4-for-4 and hit four of five from the line to seal the victory.
“The ball wasn’t going in the basket,” said senior post Ashten Martinez, who finished her career with seven points but none in the second half. “I think we were taking good shots. It just wasn’t falling for us.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.