Ties are the worst.
Go ahead, admit it. We want winners and losers in everything we do, whether it’s a third grade spelling bee or a Christmas cookie bake-off.
Imagine going to the polls Tuesday and having the entire thing called off while you’re standing in line because of the pandemic, the end result a tie. Both sides would share in the glory, tossing defeat aside because there is no loser.
Give us a winner.
The United Soccer League decided to toss that idea out the window after its league title match between Tampa Bay and Phoenix on Sunday was called off due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Tampa Bay.
Forever more, each team will be known as the champion of their respective conferences and the league, for all intents and purposes, will let the clubs share in the glory.
The New Mexico United were two wins away from sitting in the spot Phoenix Rising FC was when the USL’s decision came down Friday afternoon.
It would be hard to describe the kick in the teeth it would have been to the United franchise if, after a season of playing every game on the road and overcoming huge odds to win three straight playoff games to reach the finals, it would have a storybook ending ripped away because of a tie — albeit for understandable health concerns.
It’s not the first time New Mexico would have experienced co-champs. Remember the old prep soccer standard of not using overtime or penalty kicks to break deadlocks?
The players on the back-to-back ties between the St. Pius and Albuquerque Academy boys teams in 1999 and 2000 certainly do. Same for both boys finals in 1989, one of which involved Pojoaque — or the 1981 small-school boys title match between Santa Fe Prep and Hope Christian.
Football has seen its share, as well. The 1987 Class 3A blue trophy was, sadly, shared by Artesia and Lovington after a 0-0 tie.
Mark it down: Sudden-death overtime is right up there with sliced bread as one of our greatest inventions.
u u u
To the victor go the spoils and, at long last, Ron Porterfield is going to get the spoils he’s spent a lifetime pursuing.
The Santa Fe native and proud New Mexico State graduate is the medical director for the Los Angeles Dodgers, having spent his adult life working as a trainer and medical administrator in professional baseball.
In case you missed it, the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 last week, and back in the clubhouse during the final out was the guy who grew up as a Northern New Mexico kid bleeding Dodger blue.
Up next, a meeting with a jeweler in the coming weeks to get fitted for a championship ring.
u u u
There are 83 golf courses across our fair state and more than 15,000 in the United States. As of this fall, business is good.
According to research by Golf Datatech and reported on by the National Golf Foundation, there was a 26 percent jump in rounds played in September compared to the same month in 2019. That translate to about 12 million additional rounds.
The research also showed every state had at least a 2 percent increase in play over the same period from the year before. A dry fall contributed to sizable jumps in the upper Midwest. Projections call for a 15 percent jump in rounds played through 2020.
“A couple of things to bear in mind,” the National Golf Foundation said in a statement. “All these extra rounds do not benefit everyone in golf equally. There are several business segments, such as resort golf, that are not enjoying a ‘V’ recovery. And second, significant increases in rounds played don’t necessarily indicate the same is happening with golf participation. While we’ve recorded noticeable increases in juniors and beginners, the stocks and flows of our consumer base may end up evening things out in the end.”
u u u
There’s no doubt that Saturday’s college football opener for the University of New Mexico was a win in the uniform department
It marked the return of the familiar silver helmets and lobo-profile logo on the sides, plus the color-on-color uniform scheme that pitted the all-cherry kits of the Lobos and the blue-over-white of San Jose State was a visual victory.
What’s more is the deal behind the Lobos’ look.
The UNM board of regents recently approved a three-year contract between the athletic department and sports apparel giant Nike.
It’s valued at roughly $9 million through spring 2023, giving Nike exclusive outfitting rights for all UNM teams and staff apparel.
Like it or not, the swoosh is here.
