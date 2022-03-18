ALBUQUERQUE — The game has changed, but the energy, that’s still very much the same.
The annual State Spirit Championships got underway Friday morning at The Pit, and by time they turned out the lights right around the 10 p.m. news, 136 performances spanning four classifications representing every corner of the state had taken center stage before thousands of fans and a panel of eagle-eyed judges.
When the awards were handed out and everyone headed home, Santa Fe High and Capital were among those without trophies.
No matter.
“Give me four years with this team, and we’ll be back at the top where we belong,” said Annmarie Villegas, Santa Fe High’s second-year coach. “We’ve gone through a lot the last two years, but you can see it coming back. We’ll be there.”
It just so happens that Villegas’ first season with the Demonettes was the middle of the global pandemic. The year before, COVID-19 wiped out the state championships and, in no small way, altered the way cheer and drill teams go about the daily grind.
Her first day on the job was Santa Fe High’s first season after an entire senior class was denied a shot at representing the school at the state finals.
“Not the best time to come in, I know, but the last two years have been a good experience,” she said. “I’ve learned how to do things differently because of COVID. You don’t really have a choice.”
Restrictions over social distancing and personal contact changed the practice dynamic while health scares taxed coaches’ ability to put teams together and install new routines. At any given time, cheerleaders would miss time or simply be unavailable for one reason or another.
“Oh, yeah, COVID changed everything we do — with stunts we want the kids to do and demands we put on practice,” said Capital coach Laura Hurtado. “It’s hard to have a full practice when you don’t have your full squad there.”
As with everything else, spirit did survive and has somehow managed to thrive. Witness to that effect were the throngs of fans who filed into The Pit starting with Friday morning’s small-school competition and ending with Santa Fe High and Capital participating in the Class 5A events.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is still evident, though. The cheer routines were condensed into a single day spread over an exhausting 13-hour window. Saturday’s schedule is reserved strictly for dance and drill teams.
Friday’s schedule was, as usual, a well-oiled machine in getting teams in and out of the arena. Routines were spaced five minutes apart with fans from each performing team filling the bottom 15 rows of seats, then quickly filing out to make room for the next team.
Still, there’s always a sense of hesitancy around mass gatherings that cheerleading events tend to draw. Historically the spirit championships are one of the three moneymaking events the New Mexico Activities Association puts on every year, along with basketball and football.
Friday’s crowds were better than last year’s but not quite what they were in years past before the coronavirus pandemic.
“I wouldn’t say we necessarily lost girls from coming out, but parents haven’t really been comfortable with being here,” Hurtado said. “So much has changed the last couple of years. No one really seems to know about this pandemic, and I think that makes some people hesitate about showing up to these kinds of things.”
Regardless, it was still a sense of relief to still have some normalcy back, Villegas said. Simply being on the big stage and hearing the crowd noise made for a fun, albeit trophy-less, endeavor this season.
“It really does feel good to be out here and seeing all this,” she said.
As she spoke, a group of Demonettes stood a few feet away hugging, laughing and even crying, preparing for the hourlong trip back north while planning next steps in what is a steady climb back to the way things used to be.
“We’ve all been through a lot; everyone here has,” Villegas said, casting her gaze around the arena. “Everything feels like it’s changed a little but it’s still fun. The girls are committed and working hard. That’s all you can want.”
CHEER NOTES
There were two different categories in Friday’s competition: Cheer (all girls) and co-ed cheer that had squads with at least one male participant.
Hobbs was the 5A co-ed champion while Rio Rancho was the 5A cheer title winner. The co-ed competition in the lower classes was combined into a single 1A-4A category, with the championship going to Lovington.
The 1A-2A cheer champion was Questa, with Pecos finishing third. Raton was the repeat winner in 3A while West Las Vegas was third. In 4A, Taos defended its state championship, holding off Valley and Valencia.
