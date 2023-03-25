Cindy Lawton has a problem.

It wasn’t that long ago that, as the president of the Santa Fe Pickleball Club, she had a membership small enough that she could easily find the space to accommodate her fellow ball-and-paddle enthusiasts.

These days she has a membership that has nearly tripled in size the last few years, blossoming from a healthy 250 at the turn of the pandemic to nearly 700 as of St. Patrick’s Day. It makes finding a landing spot that much more difficult for her growing numbers.