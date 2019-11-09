Volleyball
District 5-5A Championship
Abq. Sandia 3, Santa Fe High 2
What happened: The Demonettes finally showed up until Game 3, but it was too little, too late as the Lady Matadors secured the tournament title with a 25-8, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-11 win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams said errors hurt her team in its comeback effort, especially 10 service errors.
“That really hurt us again,” Adams said. “We have to go back to the drawing board.”
Standouts: Salome Romp and Jorja “Joey” Chambers each had 14 kills, while Isabella Melton added 10 and provided some strong defense in the back row.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (18-4) should earn no worse than a seven seed for the Class 5A State Tournament that begins on Thursday.
District 2-2A Championship
Monte del Sol 3, Desert Academy 0
What happened: For the first time in their 15-year history, the Lady Dragons can say they are going to the state tournament after a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of the top-seeded Lady Wildcats in Fort Marcy Complex. Monte del Sol played strong defense, both in the back row and at the net. Lady Dragons head coach Chela Butler said the team’s defense kept points alive and frustrated Desert Academy.
Standouts: Emi Fukuda had nine kills, while Jamie Lujan added five and had a big block of Lady Wildcats middle hitter Michaela Glinsky in the opening game that set the tone defensively for the Lady Dragons. Setter Kayla Sanchez added 20 assists and eight aces to highlight a strong service game.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (19-4) and Desert Academy (12-8) both will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament.
