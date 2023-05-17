NNMC Ryan Cordova 3

Northern New Mexico College men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova coaches his team during a February 2022 game against UNM in The Pit. Cordova is taking over the boys basketball program at Pojoaque Valley.

 New Mexican file photo

For Ryan Cordova, a lifetime working on the sidelines gave way to a single frustrating season in the cheap seats.

A change of scenery was in order.

On Wednesday, the former high school and college coach accepted an offer to take over as boys basketball coach at Pojoaque Valley. He succeeds Jason Mossman, who led the Elks to the Class 4A state tournament in March and a 27-39 record in three seasons with the program.

