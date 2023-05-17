Northern New Mexico College men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova coaches his team during a February 2022 game against UNM in The Pit. Cordova is taking over the boys basketball program at Pojoaque Valley.
For Ryan Cordova, a lifetime working on the sidelines gave way to a single frustrating season in the cheap seats.
A change of scenery was in order.
On Wednesday, the former high school and college coach accepted an offer to take over as boys basketball coach at Pojoaque Valley. He succeeds Jason Mossman, who led the Elks to the Class 4A state tournament in March and a 27-39 record in three seasons with the program.
The Elks went 16-12 last season, finishing in a three-way tie for second in District 2-4A. It earned them an at-large berth in the state tournament where they were eliminated in the opening round by defending state champion Highland.
For Cordova, becoming the head man inside Ben Luján Memorial Gymnasium isn’t much of a leap from his last stop. He spent 12 years as men’s basketball coach and top athletics administrator at Northern New Mexico College, an NAIA program in Española.
He was placed on leave in September amid an internal investigation regarding the recruitment of international players. He was fired from his post Nov. 4, just days before the start of the Eagles’ regular season.
“It wasn’t easy taking time away from the game but, you know, at the same time it taught me that there are more important things in this world than coaching,” Cordova said. “I definitely got a different perspective on things but, yeah, I missed that grind and that groove. I missed being down there, teaching the game and having players put forth their best effort. You can’t replace that.”
Cordova stayed as close to the game as he could, launching his own consulting business to help coaches looking to tap into his experience. Toward the end of the season he helped out with the Los Alamos boys program, a team that, ironically, beat Pojoaque in the district tournament — a loss that nearly kept the Elks out of the playoffs.
“I was glad to help and we saw a lot of growth in the two weeks I was up there but, no, Los Alamos will probably not be getting my help anymore,” Cordova joked.
Cordova is no stranger to the prep ranks, having built a title-contending team during his time as boys coach in Gallup and later assisting while at Española Valley. While much of his recent time was spent in the college ranks, there’s something about high schools that has always appealed to him.
“The fans expect a lot from their basketball teams in Pojoaque, and I respect that,” he said. “We’re in a tough district and I’ll have a chance to coach against friends. I missed being out there. I always loved having teams that developed that talent that could take us far, but the teams that didn’t were just as fun. The challenge has always been putting a team together, a team that gives everything it has and makes the other team play its best to beat you.”
Cordova becomes the second notable name to recently land a head coaching job at Pojoaque, following the announcement of Zeke Villegas as the new football coach. The school is also expected to fill the vacancy for its girls basketball job soon.
“I know the expectation at the School is pretty high and I’m sure I’ll have complete strangers asking me about the team year round,” Cordova said. “I learned this trick a long time ago, and that’s to take up a hobby that gets some of those conversations away from basketball. [Former Gallup girls coach] John Lomasney wold tell me to take up fishing so when people ask about basketball I can talk about that instead. I like to hunt, so maybe there’s that.”
After a pause, Cordova offered an amendment.
“You know what, I’ve been away so long that I’ll talk about basketball to anyone,” he said. “If they run into me at the store and want to talk, I’ll talk.”