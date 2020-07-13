Days after prep football and soccer seasons were moved from fall to spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, summer workouts were ordered to a sudden halt.
The New Mexico Activities Association informed its member schools Monday that activity for football, soccer and wrestling was no longer allowed for the rest of the summer. Dusty Young, NMAA associate director of media relations, said the decision was made in consultation with the Governor’s Office, with a focus on what it classified as “contact sports.”
Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered that football and soccer could not play in traditional fall seasons to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, New Mexico reported 264 coronavirus tests came back positive, marking the 11th straight day of at least 200 cases.
Andrew Martinez, head football coach at Santa Fe High, said he was disappointed with the announcement, but he already opted to end workouts Monday afternoon. He pointed to another element of the governor’s orders — the requirement of wearing masks during workouts — helped in his decision.
“After the first [morning] session, I talked to the coaches and asked how their groups went,” Martinez said. “Everybody felt the same way. You could look on the field and see guys were hunched over, and that was with us giving them more recovery time. It was a quiet practice. After the second workout, I pulled our coaches together before we broke and said, ‘Look, I’m going to announce that we are stopping workouts.’ I didn’t want anybody to pass out or get heat exhaustion.”
St. Michael’s head boys soccer coach Mike Feldewert said he ended workouts Friday, saying there was only so much conditioning his players could do before the sessions lost their effectiveness. The team worked out for a week and it gave players a chance for moral support.
“The nice thing was I got an opportunity to see all of the kids and talked with them about what’s going on and why it’s happening,” Feldewert said. “And we treated [the workouts] like a skills camp. We gave them some drills they can do on their own. I told them I expect them to keep doing those exercises and be ready when we try and get back together in September, based on whatever restrictions we are on.”
Joey Fernandez, the head football coach at St. Michael’s, said he was disappointed with ending summer activity, and felt the workouts with masks were manageable. The key was to give them the time to recover, so they could be ready for the next set of drills, he said.
He also reiterated many coaches’ point that the workouts were more for the players’ mental well-being. “One of the reasons that we were doing this was to make them better, but it’s also to get them out of the house,” Fernandez said. “It’s hard enough being inside for a long time. We wanted to get them out and get some exercise and going what we could to help them out.”
Capital head wrestling coach Marcos Gallegos said his athletes could only work on conditioning, because he didn’t have the equipment for wrestlers to work on technique. And the only way for his group to improve on technique, Gallegos said, was to work out with each other.
“We can’t even get on the mat and do a single leg drill,” Gallegos said. “Everything we would be doing was just conditioning, and wrestling is a sport where you need that technical aspect and you need to use another guy’s arm or leg for that. I know coaches who haven’t been doing anything this summer.”
Young said the NMAA will announce its plan for sports and their seasons for the upcoming school year on Wednesday.
