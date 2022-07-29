For the first time in the event’s history, the finals of the annual championship tournament of the American Amateur Baseball Congress will be broadcast live Saturday night by CBS Sports Network. That’s the same network that carries football and men’s basketball for the Mountain West Conference.
What’s more, it’s going to be produced by ProView Networks, a locally owned internet streaming and television broadcasting company. The Albuquerque-based business has streamed the Connie Mack World Series for a few years, just as it has done for the last 17 years with high school sports around the state.
ProView’s clientele extends to every corner of New Mexico, including rights to the various state championship events through the National Federation of State High School Associations.
According to ProView marketing director Marty Watts, this is the first time ProView has worked on productions for a national broadcast. The company and the CBS Sports Network staff will orchestrate Saturday’s coverage.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ricketts Park with play-by-play duties handled by Albuquerque broadcaster Jeff Siembieda, a familiar face and voice. He is a former television anchor with ABC’s local affiliate and is an award-winning broadcaster for a morning drive-time sports radio show in Albuquerque.
The color commentary for Saturday’s game will be provided by Kirk Carpenter. A player who made an appearance in the Connie Mack World Series in 1983, he went on to become a coach and the superintendent of Aztec Municipal School District. Until recently, he was on the board of directors for the New Mexico Activities Association.
The Baseball Congress oversees seven age levels of amateur baseball around the country, ranging from the 8-and-under Roberto Clemente division to Connie Mack (18-under) and Stan Musial (unlimited age).
Farmington has played host to the Connie Mack World Series since 1965, growing from its humble beginnings into a destination spot for players in high school or just having graduated.