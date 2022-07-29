Blank sports logo

The Connie Mack World Series is going big time.

For the first time in the event’s history, the finals of the annual championship tournament of the American Amateur Baseball Congress will be broadcast live Saturday night by CBS Sports Network. That’s the same network that carries football and men’s basketball for the Mountain West Conference.

What’s more, it’s going to be produced by ProView Networks, a locally owned  internet streaming and television broadcasting company. The Albuquerque-based business has streamed the Connie Mack World Series for a few years, just as it has done for the last 17 years with high school sports around the state.

