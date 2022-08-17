It’s a confidence coach Andrew Martinez likes. It also makes him a little nervous.
Combining the phrases “confidence” and “Santa Fe High football” seems contradictory, considering the program has had just three winnings season in the past 36 years and owns past losing streaks of 37 and 35 games. But coming off a 2021 campaign in which the Demons recorded their first winning record (6-4) since 1998, the air is electric at Ivan Head Stadium.
Yes, Santa Fe High lost 20 seniors who started their careers by ending a 35-game losing streak with a winning season.
But there are 24 seniors ready to build upon what the Class of 2022 began. Their goal this year is to take the next step in returning Santa Fe High to respectability — make the big-school playoffs for the first time since 1986.
“We’re not what everyone thinks, that we can’t compete with 6A because we’re from Santa Fe,” junior running back Alex Mora said.
Martinez, the Demons’ sixth-year head coach, shares that goal, but said the confidence with which the team carries itself is a double-edged sword.
“It’s scary a little bit because they haven’t done anything on the football field to prove that,” Martinez said. “But it’s good they have the confidence about themselves and their ability and who they are.”
That new attitude, in itself, is a sign of how far the program has come since Martinez took over in 2017 after spending two decades at St. Michael’s. Martinez said the team voted for eight captains this year, which was a far cry from that inaugural 2017 season that saw Santa Fe High play an independent schedule in the midst of a three-plus season losing skid.
“I remember my first two years, we struggled to find captains,” Martinez said. “Me and the coaches were in our office trying to figure out who was our captain.”
Earning a playoff spot would be another step in transforming a culture that has clung to the program through six decades. In fact, a second straight winning season would be the first at the school since 1985 and 1986 — the last two times the school reached the postseason in the state’s biggest classification.
The biggest sign the Demons have turned a corner is simply in the number of bodies that are on the field for practice — about 90 players overall. Martinez said it was the first time he had to turn prospective players away, in part because of the sheer numbers and also because of a lack of equipment.
Helmets are suddenly at a premium, and Martinez said earlier this month he was waiting on a few more of those to ensure everybody had one.
The depth is apparent when the varsity practices. Martinez said this will be the first time he will not have a two-way starter for the season opener Thursday at Albuquerque West Mesa. While several players will play on both sides, the need to have players go both ways has lessened significantly, much to the delight of the players.
“It really raises the intensity [at practice], having a lot of players compete with each other,” said Demons senior quarterback/defensive end Andrew Allen.
Mora saw the alternative to depth, watching his brother, 2022 graduate Martell Mora, carry the load as the starting running back and safety who also handled punt and kickoff returns at times in 2021.
He played through a shoulder injury through the second half of the season.
Martinez said the Demons’ depth this year will make that less of a necessity, and it could be a crucial element once the District 5-6A season begins in October, as players should be fresher for the crucial stretch.
Martinez added practices are much sharper because more players are getting reps, which also leads to a faster pace.
“It took a while to structure the practices more efficiently,” Martinez said. “The kids are more engaged and are more active. No one is standing around waiting to get reps. The practices are faster and so much more work is getting done.”
And the competition is more intense. That was clear at the quarterback position, as Martinez envisions Allen and junior Michael Abeyta sharing time. The two bring different skills, as the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Allen likes to run the ball in between the tackles while Abeyta will sit in the pocket and wait for the play to develop until the last second — sometimes to the chagrin of the coaching staff.
“I’ve been going on both sides of the ball, so it’s nice having someone else who can get in there who is probably just as good as me,” Allen said. “We’re helping each other out, and we compete with each other.”
Offensively, the Demons have more weapons at their disposal, and Martinez said spreading the ball around can only help.
Last year, Martell Mora and quarterback Luc Jaramillo accounted for 97 percent of the offensive output, so a more varied attack will keep defenses honest.
Martinez likes his backfield mix of Alex Mora and Julian Opetaia, plus plenty of receiver options from which Abeyta and Allen can choose.
Defensively, Martinez said the defensive line is as athletic a group he has coached and his cornerbacks are fast and bigger, which means they can challenge larger 6A receivers better than they did last year.
In a district that has last year’s 5A champion Los Lunas and Capital making the jump to 6A, along with mainstays Albuquerque High and Clovis, the Demons feel they are in good position to challenge for a district title, if not a playoff spot.
“Last year, we were five or six plays away from being 3-3 or 4-2 in district,” Martinez said. “That’s OK. Those are the things you got to go through to continue to progress as a team.”
And confidence is another sign of progress.
Martinez and the Demons hope it leads them to the next step on their journey.