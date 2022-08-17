It’s a confidence coach Andrew Martinez likes. It also makes him a little nervous.

Combining the phrases “confidence” and “Santa Fe High football” seems contradictory, considering the program has had just three winnings season in the past 36 years and owns past losing streaks of 37 and 35 games. But coming off a 2021 campaign in which the Demons recorded their first winning record (6-4) since 1998, the air is electric at Ivan Head Stadium.

Yes, Santa Fe High lost 20 seniors who started their careers by ending a 35-game losing streak with a winning season.

