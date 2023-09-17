The festivities began long before Sunday’s sunrise, making the crisp high-40s morning air the perfect time to sip some coffee and lace up the running shoes.
That’s exactly what 400 people from seemingly everywhere did, deciding to close the weekend by taking part in the annual Santa Fe International Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile race also featured a 5-kilometer run and a 1-mile kids’ trot.
The first person to cross the finish line in the half-marathon was Ariel Ordonez, a 32-year-old father from Albuquerque. His welcoming committee was none other than his daughter, Isabella. The 5-year-old stood a few strides across the line, a blue hand-drawn poster made for her dad held open in her tiny hands.
Just before he got there, the elder Ordonez dropped to a knee and said a little prayer. He had a lot to unpack in what amounted to no more than a couple of seconds.
He recently lost a brother, whose birthday would have been Friday. He had his own family to think about, his little girl and the support they’ve given him. Then there was his surgically repaired leg that, frankly, didn’t look too good all that long ago.
“Every time I run, I just thank the lord that I can even run at all because I almost lost my leg,” he said. “I had three surgeries, one for the ligaments and meniscus, another to clear out a bad infection and a third one a year later to do it all over again. Now I run to keep my body in shape to go hunting, to keep thinking about what I almost lost.”
Everywhere one looked, there were stories. The overall winner in the women’s 5K was Caroline Carlisle. Having recently moved to Santa Fe, the 35-year-old didn’t have the fan base Ordonez did — but she did have the simple pleasure of running a race faster than any woman on the course. She started near the middle of the pack but had worked her way to the front in no time.
Before she knew it she was in the lead, winning the race by 89 seconds. Her cheering section, which includes a 3-month-old, was home in a warm bed when she reached the finish.
“I used to run before I’d gotten pregnant, so I was just kind of doing this to get back into it and see what my level is,” she said.
That level was pretty clear as she headed home to share the news.
It was a sentiment shared by others, like Santa Fe’s Eric Ytuarte. A former soccer and basketball player at St. Michael’s, he bounced across the line in second place in the men’s 5K.
He said the race-time temperature of 48 degrees was just what he needed. Once he got out on the course he was basically on his own; 5K winner Joshua Williams was a minute in front of him and third-place Michael Ytuarte was more than a minute behind.
“If you’re from here, the weather’s kind of been like this for the last couple of weeks, which is perfect,” he said. “I thought about doing the half [marathon] but the altered course kind of changed my mind. It was fun, though. The course wasn’t too packed up.”
It wasn’t all great. A few runners said they were thrown off by unclear directions on the course. Historically a point-to-point race that starts at Fort Marcy Recreation Comple and ends at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder, this year’s event was a straight line that switched back on itself. That path took it through several intersections that created some confusion.
That said, it was the perfect way to keep the race alive as it transitions to a new course in 2024 — all while honoring a person like Doug McTernan. He spent the last half of his life promoting the sport he adopted as his own in the early 1990s. He moved to Santa Fe and, along with race director Abraham Kosgei, developed the Jamie Running Project to promote running around Northern New Mexico.
McTernan died in April, but Kosgei teamed with McTernan’s widow, Mary, to dedicate Sunday’s 5K race in his honor. Mary walked to the finish line of Sunday’s race, arms locked with friends and family as she crossed the finish line.
“Running became his passion and he would have enjoyed this so much,” she said. “He put so much of himself into promoting it by helping people of every skill level get out and run.”
On a perfect Sunday morning, there was no better way to do just that.