The festivities began long before Sunday’s sunrise, making the crisp high-40s morning air the perfect time to sip some coffee and lace up the running shoes.

That’s exactly what 400 people from seemingly everywhere did, deciding to close the weekend by taking part in the annual Santa Fe International Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile race also featured a 5-kilometer run and a 1-mile kids’ trot.

The first person to cross the finish line in the half-marathon was Ariel Ordonez, a 32-year-old father from Albuquerque. His welcoming committee was none other than his daughter, Isabella. The 5-year-old stood a few strides across the line, a blue hand-drawn poster made for her dad held open in her tiny hands.

