With the ski season off to a remarkable start for the second year in a row, here’s a look at new projects and programs at Colorado ski areas.
Monarch Mountain, outside the southern Colorado town of Salida, is turning lemons into lemonade with an ambitious dead-tree removal project. More than 80 percent of Monarch Mountain’s trees are expected to die over the next several years, and thousands have expired because of a spruce bark beetle infestation. With the larger dead trees removed from the tree islands in between runs, extensive new gladed areas have opened up.
“We were quite nervous about the affect such radical tree removal would have on the mountain, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Monarch general manager Randy Stroud said. “It’s become clear to us that this isn’t a dead-tree problem; this is a fantastic rebirth and expansion of ski-able terrain.”
The beetle does not affect smaller trees, so they will grow. An added benefit of the removal is that a fire hazard has been significantly reduced. The resort is also working with local manufacturer Meier Skis to produce skis made from the dead trees.
Established in 1939, Monarch is one of the oldest ski areas in the nation and has grown to include more than 69 runs and backcountry options that founder Ray Berry could only have dreamed of. It will hold several special celebrations this winter to mark its 80th anniversary.
Crested Butte Mountain Resort replaced its old Teocalli chair, a fixed-grip double with a fixed-grip quad lift that will increase capacity by more than 50 percent, providing better access to the front side of the mountain and for lapping some of Crested Butte’s trees. A slight realignment of the lift line moves the top terminal closer to the top of the Red Lady Express Lift, improving egress to Uley’s Cabin and the base area. Acquired by Vail Resorts last season, the new chair is the company’s first major on-mountain improvement at the resort.
Additionally, several of its lifts are now equipped with EpicMix Time, allowing skiers to plan lift-line wait times and plot courses around the mountain. Skiers can download the free app to track their vert and earn digital pins.
Telluride also engaged in a major dead-tree removal project. The very costly process of helicopter removal, which spares the forest floor from being torn up, created about 50 acres of glades in the Chair 9 area, such as famous runs as Spiral Staircase.
“Because this terrain has a north facing exposure, it will ski great with natural snow,” said Jeff Proteau, vice president of Mountain Operations. “We’re really thrilled to expand the skiing opportunities in this very special part of the ski area.”
Purgatory had a quiet summer in terms of new projects. Entering its second year is its popular and thrifty Power Kids Pass, available to children 10 and under for unlimited skiing at Purgatory and the Mountain Capital Partners collective of ski and bike resorts (Pajarito Mountain Ski Area, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Arizona Snowbowl, Hesperus, Nordic Valley and Spider Mountain). Purgatory’s newest attraction, the Inferno Mountain Coaster, spent most of last season under snow as the Durango-area resort received 362 inches of snow, the third biggest winter in its history and the snowiest in over 40 years. The 4,000-foot coaster will return for the 2019-20 winter as conditions allow.
Wolf Creek finished significant improvements on the Raven’s Nest, a contemporary two-story building that adjoins the top terminal of the Raven Lift. A lower level sunroom was added and the entryway redesigned to admit more natural light and create a more open feel.
Its enormous and ongoing campaign of removing dead trees killed by beetles continued over the summer. The area employed a helicopter to fly out the dead trees. The removal process is critical to allow for early season access and better conditions in low snow years.
While not a new project, Wolf Creek celebrates its second anniversary of going solar. The area has always been a leader in sustainable business practices, including the use of renewable energy, biodegradable oils in machinery, and water-free restrooms. In November 2018, Wolf Creek took a big step and became the first ski area powered entirely with solar energy, supplied by the Penitente Solar Project in the San Luis Valley.
Conditions and events
Wolf Creek has a 45-inch base with all runs open.
Crested Butte has a 35-inch base and 39 of 121 runs open. The Rock on Ice team returns Dec. 17-20 for an ice carving festival. Two of the world’s most renowned carvers will create larger-than-life sculptures of animals, holiday characters and other iconic figures. The event features daily ice carving demonstrations in the Courtyard at Mountaineer Square.
Telluride reports a 33-inch base but the Plunge, Goldhill and Coonskin lifts have yet to open. Monarch Mountain has a 36-inch base with all but the Mirkwood Basin open. Purgatory has a nice 38-inch base and plans to open all runs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.