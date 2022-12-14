Girls basketball

Rio Rancho 44, Capital 29

What happened: The Lady Jaguars can't avoid cold starts, and it led to a nondistrict loss at Rio Rancho Wednesday night. Capital only managed an Amerie Romero bucket in the first quarter and found itself down 25-9 at the half. The Lady Rams built the lead to 38-16 heading into the fourth before the Lady Jaguars' offense got going, scoring 13 points in the final 8 minutes. They collected 13 free-throw attempts in the quarter, making eight.

