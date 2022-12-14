What happened: The Lady Jaguars can't avoid cold starts, and it led to a nondistrict loss at Rio Rancho Wednesday night. Capital only managed an Amerie Romero bucket in the first quarter and found itself down 25-9 at the half. The Lady Rams built the lead to 38-16 heading into the fourth before the Lady Jaguars' offense got going, scoring 13 points in the final 8 minutes. They collected 13 free-throw attempts in the quarter, making eight.
Top players: Shania Gallegos led Capital with seven points, while Romero and Layla Cintron each scored six. Makenna Lee led Rio Rancho (6-3) with 18 points, with nine coming in the first quarter.
What's next: Capital (1-9) plays Rio Rancho's other team, Cleveland, Dec. 21 at home.
Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 65, Taos 64
What happened: Make it a 6-0 start for the Cardinals, who followed their championship at the Bruce King Tournament in Moriarty with a thrilling win over the Tigers in Otero Gymnasium. Taos rallied from a 37-31 halftime deficit and tied the score at 64-all in the waning seconds. The Cardinals got the ball to senior post Bodie Schlinger, who was fouled and made the first of two attempts from the stripe to seal the win.
Top players: Jesse James Gonzales led Robertson with 20 points, while Schlinger added 15. Kenneth Montoya and Nathaniel Gonzales each scored 11. Taos received 35 points from senior post Daemon Ely, while Elijah Romero had 13 and Jovani Varela scored 10.
What's next: Robertson plays Socorro on Saturday at Memorial Middle School. Taos (3-2) heads to Bernalillo on Friday.