It’s that time of year again when basketball coaching positions open and the game of musical chairs begins.
In a ritual as old as time, the guessing game about who will take over the various boys and girls openings that came once the 2022-23 season ended in March is now in high gear. This year’s list of vacancies has leaned toward the girls side, with the biggest ones at Santa Fe Indian School, Los Alamos and Pojoaque Valley. The boys list is far shorter, with Pojoaque and West Las Vegas being the biggest openings so far.
So, all of this begs to ask, “Who are the contenders for these jobs?” Let’s dig into the girls openings because those are the most attractive for the moment.
Santa Fe Indian School
This job has everything a prospective coach could want. The program has reached the last two Class 3A championship games, returns some good, young talent coming up and has one of the best gyms in the state and a fervent fan base.
Now, the school replacing the coach who guided the Lady Braves to the title game in both of the past two seasons might leave some to hesitate to take the job, but it’s the biggest drawback to the situation.
A job like this probably needs a candidate who can handle the heat in the kitchen. And the more you think about it, one name rises above the rest.
Yes, the return of Cindy Roybal.
In truth, she never should have left after the 2012-13 season because SFIS and Roybal just fit. She has a 220-54 record during her two previous stints at the school (1979-85, 2008-13) and led the program to its last two state titles in 2010 and 2011.
And conventional wisdom says Roybal doesn’t want her coaching career to end on her one-year sour note at Santa Fe High in 2017-18 — a 9-18 season in which she dealt with family issues off the court and injuries on it.
Sure, Roybal brings a braggadocio that can rub people the wrong way, but you can’t argue she produces good programs that succeed on the court and in the classroom.
Pojoaque
If Roybal can return to SFIS, why can’t Seledon Martinez come back as the Elkettes’ head coach? If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Martinez would not have stepped away from the program and Pojoaque would still be clicking.
The program has struggled through consecutive nine-win seasons, but there is young talent to help accelerate the rebuild. Martinez had the Elkettes competing in 4A, as they reached the semifinals in 2017 and the quarterfinals in 2019 while winning two straight District 2-4A titles in 2018 and 2019.
A bonus is that Pojoaque has a strong presence running the athletic program in Mark Mutz. It was a missing piece since the pandemic hit, and Mutz learned a lot about running an athletic department, as he oversaw athletics among his assistant principal duties at Santa Fe High and almost took the AD post at Santa Fe Public Schools.
If ever a school needs strong leadership, it is Pojoaque, because the community can be unruly and underhanded in trying to undermine coaches.
Los Alamos
If Pojoaque doesn’t excite Martinez, what about taking over for Ray Romero at a program that went 20-4 after an 0-4 start? The Lady Hilltoppers are teeming with talent, as second-team All-State performer GG Romero is among three returning starters. It’s also a young program, with only one senior expected on next year’s roster.
This program has state title contender written all over it.
This could be an ideal landing spot for former West Las Vegas head coach Miranda Martinez, who is keeping her eyes open for potential openings. She also would have the advantage of bringing along some help in the form of her younger sister, incoming sophomore LillyAnna Martinez, who led the Lady Dons in scoring this past season.
With the jobs at Los Lunas and Valencia opening, Miranda might have her eyes on moving away from Northern New Mexico.
West Las Vegas
This job looked more attractive when LillyAnna Martinez was on the roster, but the program still has plenty of young talent that competed well in District 2-3A. Had the school opted to keep coach Martinez, West Las Vegas would have been in the mix to be not just a district contender, but a 3A favorite as well.
It’s hard to get a feel for this opening, but let’s just throw a name out there just for fun — Clayton head coach Clyde Sanchez. Would he be willing to come back to the school that let him go after two years as the boys head coach in 2019? Sanchez has a great thing going with the Yellowjackets, having won a 2A title in 2022, and the team should be a contender yet again in 2023-24.
But would the allure of playing in one of the most competitive districts in the state be enough to attract him?
Hey, if Cindy Roybal should be considered for a homecoming, why not Sanchez?