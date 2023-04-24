It’s that time of year again when basketball coaching positions open and the game of musical chairs begins.

In a ritual as old as time, the guessing game about who will take over the various boys and girls openings that came once the 2022-23 season ended in March is now in high gear. This year’s list of vacancies has leaned toward the girls side, with the biggest ones at Santa Fe Indian School, Los Alamos and Pojoaque Valley. The boys list is far shorter, with Pojoaque and West Las Vegas being the biggest openings so far.

So, all of this begs to ask, “Who are the contenders for these jobs?” Let’s dig into the girls openings because those are the most attractive for the moment.

Contact James Barron at jbarron@sfnewmexican.com.

