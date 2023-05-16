022523_JG_Pecos-Texico3.jpg

Pecos' Zachary Fox, right, begins to fall after being fouled while Texico players look to the referee during a Feb. 25 game at Pecos.

 New Mexican file photo

Farewell, one-and-one free throws. And forget about the double bonus.

Prep basketball games will look different in the 2023-24 school year, as the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Monday it will do away with the one-and-one free throw. While it was at it, the organization also changed rules regarding foul limits before opponents begin to shoot free throws.

Instead of seven fouls before opponents shoot one-and-ones and 10 fouls leading to two free throws in each half, games will have a quarterly foul limit in which opponents will begin shooting free throws when a team commits its fifth foul.

