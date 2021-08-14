When Joey Fernandez heard about the cancellation of the season-opening football game between Moriarty and West Las Vegas because of COVID-19-related issues, he didn’t see it as a wake-up call for his team.
The 20-year St. Michael’s head football coach delivered that call to his players on the first day of practice Aug. 2.
When Fernandez explained to the Horsemen the guidance the New Mexico Activities Association instituted for the coming season, he noted the freedom vaccinated players had versus those who had not received a shot. According to NMAA guidance, vaccinated players didn’t have to wear masks indoors (although the school mandates it), didn’t have a mandatory 10-day quarantine period if they contracted COVID-19 and could room with other vaccinated teammates if they traveled overnight.
When players saw all the restrictions unvaccinated athletes faced, Fernandez said they realized the amount of responsibility they had on their hands. Fernandez, who estimated that about 60 percent of his players are vaccinated, said those facts emboldened some players to take action — and quickly.
“I said, ‘Guys, we gotta watch what we’re doing out there,’ ” Fernandez said. “And you could see it in their faces, especially the ones who are unvaccinated, and the wheels were turning. I think some of them figured out, ‘Hey, I better get this vaccination as quickly as I can so that we don’t have that problem down the road.’ ”
On the surface, nothing appears out of the ordinary on the football field, as players have worked out and practiced without masks since the end of June. NMAA guidance allows all outdoor participants to compete in their sport without masks. However, the recent surge in coronavirus cases both in New Mexico and nationwide sounded alarms that the virus is still an obstacle for players and teams.
That was demonstrated Wednesday when Moriarty backed out of its upcoming season opener at West Las Vegas on Friday because a couple players contracted COVID-19, and several unvaccinated players who were close contacts had to quarantine for 10 days. Then came the news Aug. 13 that Roswell Goddard canceled all extracurricular activities after the school reported four rapid responses in a 14-day period that necessitated a 10-day shutdown. The Rockets were scheduled to play Rio Rancho on Friday.
West Las Vegas head coach Adrian Gonzales called the cancellation unfortunate but said it gave him and his coaching staff an opportunity to remind all his players to use caution when they are at school or in any public area.
“It’s unfortunate for Moriarty, but we could eventually be in that same predicament,” Gonzales said. “We gotta do all of our protocols — wash hands, sanitize equipment, all of that stuff — to try and keep guys on the field and not miss a game or two. It’s a heightened sense of, we gotta protect ourselves.”
Perhaps the biggest issue coaches and players face occur when they are indoors. With no restrictions other than mask-wearing, players have resumed congregating like normal in locker rooms and meeting rooms. Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said the rising number of COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks led him to re-institute old protocols used in the spring when the state wasn’t completely reopened.
He said he tries to keep players in smaller groups when lifting weights, in position meetings or when dressing out for practice as a means to minimize the impact of a potential outbreak. Martinez speaks from experience because the Demons saw its shortened spring season shut down when a player tested positive in late March. Still, he also knows that an outbreak among vaccinated players means losing them for a 10-day period.
“Any time you lose 18 guys like last year, it’s going to impact you,” Martinez said. “I don’t care how much depth you have out there.”
Los Alamos head coach Garett Williams said he feels confident that a Hilltopper contracting COVID-19 will not have a big impact on his team, especially because most of his players are vaccinated. However, he said other schools do not have as many vaccinated athletes, which will likely lead to more games getting canceled or forfeited during the season.
“There were some coaches who were like, ‘If somebody goes down [with a positive COVID-19 case], we’re gonna lose our whole team,’ ” Williams said. “So, we may lose a game or a couple of kids, but it’s not going to be our whole team.”
Española Valley junior quarterback Jeremiah Trujillo said he is not vaccinated, but he is aware of the protocols he must adhere to during the season. He countered by saying that everybody at the high school has to wear masks indoors, and he feels like he doesn’t put himself at risk with his behavior outside of school and football activities.
However, he also acknowledges the responsibility he bears.
“You just have to take care of yourself and make sure you’re not making the wrong decisions, like being around a lot of people,” Trujillo said. “You just have to take care of yourself.”
