It’s a friendship that goes back two decades, but this is not the easiest of weeks for coaches Joey Fernandez and Andrew Martinez.
The pair played a huge part in turning St. Michael’s into a football powerhouse, but the relationship changed over the past two years. Martinez, the defensive stalwart under Fernandez for 15 years at St. Michael’s, made the move up Siringo Road to Santa Fe High to become the Demons’ head coach, which means for one week out of the season, the friends become adversaries.
That plays out at 7 p.m. Friday as the 88th installment of the Horsemen-Demon rivalry commences at Ivan Head Stadium.
“There is a mutual respect we have,” Martinez said. “We both understand the important of the game and each other’s jobs. I think it’s kinda hard because we are so close and we spent a lot of time together — a lot of quality time as friends and with each other’s families.”
The bond between the two coaches likely leaked into the preparation for the game. Fernandez is known for throwing wrinkles into his offensive game plan, and Martinez had a firsthand view of that. Because of that knowledge, Fernandez admits that he has to dig a little deeper into his bag of tricks for this game.
“He’s seen everything I do in practice that I tried to work on,” Fernandez said. “I’ve had to come up with some new ones, and hopefully they work out. It is always tough to go against him because he knows something’s going to come.”
Martinez said he went through between 200 to 250 play cards that he knows Fernandez has at his disposal, but added that his friend will always find something that he is not expecting. In last year’s 41-0 win for the Horsemen, Fernandez unveiled a formation that threw the Demons defense off and led to a touchdown.
A year wiser, Martinez said the key is handling those moments when the unexpected arrives.
“You have to show [the Demons] a little bit of everything [during practice], but not too much because the kids will get confused,” Martinez said. “So, you tell them, ‘They are going to try something we haven’t seen, so this is what our adjustment will be and don’t panic.’ ”
Fernandez’s influence on Martinez goes beyond the preparation for one game. Martinez said one aspect of being a head coach that he learned from watching Fernandez was his daily management.
“Even on game day, Joey was never sitting around,” Martinez said. “He was always facilitating something for the game, and also keeping the focus of the coaches and the team on the game. You learn a lot about the preparation that goes into this.”
Fernandez said one thing that hasn’t changed about Martinez is his ability to use the talent he has.
“He always gets the best out of his athletes,” Fernandez said. “He might not have the best athletes, but he knows how to get them to work together, and as a group. When he does that, and they are all feeding off of each other and buy into what he’s trying to do, it makes them that much better.”
While they have to prepare for each other’s team, that doesn’t mean they stop talking during the week. They discussed some of the events that will take place at Friday’s game, which includes honoring veterans and first responders in the pregame and Santa Fe High recognizing its 1979 team that won the Class 4A title. They also text and call each other, and Martinez expects they will talk again before kickoff.
But then …
“Right at 7 o’clock [Friday], we’ll be adversaries,” Fernandez said.
But the friendship will pick up right after the game.
“Well, maybe after a couple of days, depending on what happens,” Martinez said.