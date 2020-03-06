It’s a tradition unlike any other.
For the past four years, the coaching staffs for the Capital and Santa Fe High boys basketball programs get together after each Jaguars-Demons game that falls on a Saturday and celebrate.
While there is a winner and a loser after each intense battle, the goal isn’t for one group to revel in the spoils of victory while the other reflects in defeat. It’s about two coaching fraternities coming together as one big family — mainly because it is.
Capital head coach Ben Gomez and his Santa Fe High counterpart, Zack Cole, are more than just on-court rivals. They are family, as Cole is the son-in-law of Gomez. So those Saturday night get-togethers are more about the joys of family, friends and food than they are about basketball, if only for a moment.
“Family is family and that always comes first,” said Gomez, who is in the seventh year of his second stint as the Jaguars head coach. “The season is a friggin’ grind, and you need to have an outlet to enjoy each other’s company in a noncompetitive environment.”
But the sport isn’t far behind in its impact on the family. Both of their basketball roots are firmly planted in the tree of Lenny Roybal (Gomez played for the legendary head coach at the College of Santa Fe in the 1980s; Cole at Española Valley from 1995-98). It was Gomez who gave Cole his first full-time coaching job on Capital’s staff in 2004, which got the wheels in motion for Cole to meet Gomez’s stepdaughter Adrienne Vega (now Cole). When Zack Cole nabbed his first head coaching gig at Santa Fe Indian School in 2012, Gomez became his varsity assistant for a year. Gomez reclaimed the Capital coaching job in 2013 after being fired four years earlier.
That showed how deep the bond between Gomez and Cole goes.
“He has mentored me in life as much, if not more, than in basketball,” Cole said. “He’s gone through a lot of experiences as a man and a husband and a father and a coach. He is definitely my biggest mentor.”
Now, the coaches finds themselves on opposite ends of perhaps the most intense rivalry in the state this year. The teams have played each other six times this season, and there is a chance they will face off again in the Class 5A State Tournament. If the second-seeded Jaguars and the No. 3 Demons win their first two games of the 16-team tournament, they will play each other for a spot in the 5A championship. The title game is March 14.
First, Capital must beat No. 15 Las Cruces Centennial in in the opening round Saturday, while Santa Fe High needs a win over No. 14 Carlsbad to keep their seasons alive. Afterward, coaches, friends and family will congregate at the homes of Gomez and Cole, which are right next to each other in La Cienega, and feast on food and talk about life outside of basketball.
It will be a welcome respite from the frantic pace of the season winding down.
Santa Fe High assistant coach Greg Sandoval coached with Cole under Gomez from 2005-09 and has been with Cole since he took the Demons job in 2016. Sandoval, who had spent two successful years at Ramona, Calif., said it’s Gomez’s perspective that took him and Cole some time to understand. Now, they look forward to the camaraderie that evolved from it.
“We talk about other things, we tell jokes, we eat,” Sandoval said; “We don’t bring up all the details from the game and finger point. Coach [Gomez] doesn’t do that, and I think that makes him an awesome coach. He knows how to separate that.”
That quality belies the intense, demanding style he displays in practice and on the court. Sandoval calls it “old-school,” but it’s a style that Gomez’s significant other, Tamara Ortiz, says endears him to his players. It’s not uncommon for former players to stop by during those postgame gatherings. Jeremy Anaya, a 2017 Capital graduate, wrote on Facebook on Feb. 29, the day of Capital’s 59-54 win over Santa Fe High in the District 5-5A Tournament championship, “I’ll respect that man forever.”
“We have built some great, loving relationships with some of the players and parents,” Ortiz said. “They’re our family — not an immediate family, but our basketball family. Ben and I have been together for 22 years, and some of the people I have met in those 22 years are my best friends.”
Sandoval calls Cole more of a player’s coach who isn’t afraid of input from the players and is an understanding confidant for them. He added that their coaching styles are a little different. Gomez prefers to run more set pieces offensively, although that has changed during Gomez’s second stint at Capital, while Cole allows a little more latitude in giving players some freedom.
But both preach playing tough, hard-nosed defense that is a calling card for both programs.
Tying the two schools together, though, is Adrienne Cole. Her husband, mother and Gomez all say she had a crush on Zack Cole since she was in the eighth grade, which Adrienne readily admits.
“He was the cutest thing ever,” Adrienne Cole said. “I used to have a picture of him above my light switch [in her bedroom].”
Adrienne Cole, a 2001 Capital graduate, lived in San Diego when Cole was hired as a Gomez assistant. It wasn’t until a chance encounter when she visited Santa Fe for Christmas in 2004 that the romance brewed. One of Adrienne’s friends convinced her to give him her phone number. The next thing she knew, Zack Cole called and asked her to hang out with him and his roommate, Capital head wrestling coach Marcos Gallegos.
The two were inseparable during her two-week stay. Two months later, Adrienne returned to Santa Fe for good. The two have four children and were married at Gomez’s and Ortiz’s home in 2014.
“She is the ying to my yang,” Zack Cole said. “It just worked out. We got a long really well. One of the best qualities, which I appreciated, is that she is very real. She keeps it real, for better or for worse. I really fell in love with that. It’s kinda the opposite of me. I’m tentative at times, I’m hesitant. But she is real and she’s like ‘Let’s go!’ I like that.”
Gomez tacitly approved of the relationship, saying “You would want your daughter to date someone like that.”
While love blossomed, the coaches bonded over basketball and life. Basketball and teaching dominate their lives in the fall and winter, but they spend their summers working on projects around both houses. A lot of times, the assistant coaches lend a hand — with the reward a hearty meal prepared by Ortiz, Gomez and Zack Cole.
Sandoval said Gomez and Cole are skilled grillers and Cole is an equally adept cook, along with Ortiz. While Gomez didn’t reveal it, everyone agrees that he is the best baker in the household. His specialties are pumpkin cookies and sweet rice, but Gomez also makes cakes and pies. Thanksgiving desserts are a Gomez creation.
“He loves to bake, and Zack’s favorites are his oatmeal, chocolate chip, walnut cookies,” Adrienne Cole said.
Balancing family, basketball and work during the basketball season, though, can be just as daunting as creating a game plan to beat each other. The Coles’ two sons, Bronson and Cannon, are 13 and 10 and play middle school and elementary school basketball.
This year, Adrienne Cole made her first foray into coaching as an assistant for Cannon’s team when it appeared no other coach would take the job. That leaves Ortiz with her granddaughters Kennedy and Blake, 4 and 3, to babysit Saturday mornings while Zack and Gomez coach their respective teams.
When sickness hits the family, Sandoval said the coaching staff pitches in to take some of Zack Cole’s coaching responsibilities for morning practice.
“We do somethings to allow him to be a dad,” Sandoval said. “He’s a husband and a dad first. That’s one thing I like about Zack — that family is huge.”
It’s a page taken out of the old man’s playbook.
Because family does come first, regardless of the final score.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.