A gym that holds roughly 5,000 fans.
A fan base that can fill The Pit.
A pipeline of talent that is honed starting in elementary schools and rich enough to spill over into surrounding schools like Mesa Vista, Peñasco, McCurdy and Pojoaque Valley (it even trickles into Santa Fe).
If anything, the Española Valley boys basketball position appears to be a gold mine of a opening for prospective coaches looking for a chance to make their name.
In reality, it’s not as lucrative as one might think.
For the fourth time in the past six seasons, the job opened when Gabe Martinez resigned after a 21-8 record in 2021-22 and an appearance in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Publicly, Martinez said he was moving on to a different phase in his career and ended up in Albuquerque at Cibola High School last week.
Privately, it’s hard not to fathom that living in a pressure cooker that always seems to be set on its highest level can wear down a coach. It takes a special kind of personality to survive and endure in a town that aligns its identity with the success of the Sundevils.
Lenny Roybal could do it. So could Richard Martinez.
Oh, the rumor mill was rampant with intriguing names (the Ron Geyer might come out of retirement? Former Mesa Vista and Pojoaque coach Tomas Vigil made an inquiry? Will Richard Martinez finally get his coaching license back?), but those names have been crossed off the list.
The finalists for the post include Jonathan Chavez and David Salazar, assistant coaches from Gabe Martinez’s staff; former Pojoaque Valley head coach Joey Trujillo as well as former Questa and Peñasco head coach Dennis Archuleta.
Is there a candidate who has what it takes to last longer than three years?
That has been the tipping point for the coaches not named Roybal or Martinez before they either wear out their welcome or decide a Sundevil farewell is much better than an Española welcome.
Mark Senteney made it that far before all the behind-the-scenes meddling was too much for him. Gabe Martinez got to Year Three before saying it was time to move on to brown-and-gold pastures.
James Branch was good enough to win a Class 3A title at Las Vegas Robertson this March, but Sundevil faithful decided to “take the program in another direction” instead of giving Branch a third year in 2019.
Even Richard Martinez, who brought “The Valley” its long sought-after state title twice in a 13-year career, had to stave off his dismissal four times before it finally stuck in 2016.
Their stories give some insight into the fickleness that truly defines the Española community. They will love you during the good times, then pelt you with icy stares and hard questions in the bad.
Sometimes, not even winning can keep the wolves at bay. It’s not unusual to stand in the checkout line and have someone ask why you unexpectedly lost to Los Alamos or can’t give the kid who was kicked off the team a second (or 10th) chance.
The gas station attendant might wax poetically about the glory days of Sundevils basketball before making the offhand comment, “It’s not the same now.”
Then, there are the school board members — you know, the ones who hold your coaching job in their hands? — who might want to offer a suggestion about rotations or using the bench more.
And we haven’t even gotten to the parents who want to know why their kid is not getting more playing time. Or shots. Or the ball.
Oh, and did we mention you still have to coach and teach?
Looking at the candidate pool, Trujillo has the best résumé, having led Pojoaque to a state title in 2008 and a 242-146 record in a 13-year career there. Archuleta has varsity experience and a sharp basketball mind. Chavez and Salazar know the players the best.
They all want the chance to show they can make it in a town that eats, drinks and sleeps Sundevils basketball. They see the talent in the kids who shine just like gold peeking out of the ground when the sun hits it.
They also know the traps that surround them. They’re just not as easy to spot.
