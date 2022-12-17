Ray Roybal is taking a step back because he sees the road ahead — and it is long.
The sixth-year head coach of the Monte del Sol girls basketball program always seems to be in a perpetual rebuilding mode (the Lady Dragons have not won more than four games during Roybal's tenure), but this year’s project pales in comparison to other seasons. He has a team of one senior, two juniors and eight underclassmen and eighth graders. It is a group that is high on desire but lacking in experience — and understanding of the sport.
So, Roybal is more of a teacher than a coach, in the hopes he can do more coaching by the end of the 2022-23 season.
“These girls, they’re competitive and want to win,” Roybal said. “But a lot of these girls are just learning the basics of the game and all that.”
When you’re a team still learning the ins and outs of the sport, there are plenty of hard lessons that come out of it — like how to deal with losing.
Thursday evening was a microcosm of the hard knocks the Lady Dragons are enduring, and it took place in front of a sizable crowd in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. When the host Pojoaque Valley Elkettes pitched an 80-0 shutout of Monte del Sol in the opening round of the Ben Lujan Tournament, it caught the attention of a lot of people.
The biggest question that stemmed from the game was, “How could this happen?”
Roybal said it was a combination of a well-coached team going against one that is still learning how to make good passes — much less trying to figure out how to break a press. The Elkettes benefited from a host of turnovers, even as they rotated 14 players in and out of the game. They made one 3-pointer the entire game, in the first quarter.
The rest was a layup drill conducted on a 94-foot court in front of an audience of hundreds.
It didn’t end there. Monte del Sol failed to score in the first half of the consolation semifinal against Wingate on Friday, a 68-15 loss. It wasn’t until Jasmyn Tapia hit a bucket in the third quarter that the Lady Dragons finally broke a 48-minute scoreless stretch.
Roybal said he endeavored to get his Lady Dragons to focus on the next play, and not on the scoreboard.
“I care that the girls never quit,” Roybal said. “Even [Saturday morning, a 50-9 loss to Shiprock in the seventh-place game], they were in good spirits and all that stuff, which is awesome. What I’ve been trying to explain to them is, ‘Girls, don’t get down on yourselves. This is going to be a learning experience, and we just need to go through it and get better.’ ”
But getting better is hard considering the obstacles Monte del Sol faces just to get on the court. The girls and boys programs share a court at the Santa Fe Community College for 90 minutes after school, which limits both teams’ ability to scrimmage in a full-court setting. Roybal added there are times when players sometimes do not show up for practice, as they tend to family obligations or even just trying to catch up on academic work.
Because of the uncertainty of who will show up on a given day, Roybal focuses on developing his players to fill several roles. Sometimes, they don’t quite understand Roybal’s rationale, which is they might play a forward spot, then shift over to guard because of a substitution.
That puts a premium on efficient practices, Roybal said.
“That is one of the things I did tell them — when we’re practicing, you need to give all your attention,” Roybal said. “You can't be messing around on the side. And I tell them, ‘Please try not to miss practice.’ When someone ends up having to miss for different things, we gotta figure something out.”
Despite all of the Lady Dragons’ struggles, Roybal sees glimmers of hope. There were stretches against Wingate and Shiprock when the Lady Dragons understood the concepts in Roybal’s 2-3 zone defense and covered the court as a cohesive unit.
Those moments offer hope Monte del Sol will not only get better but become competitive before the season ends.
“You could see they’re finally getting the grasp of, ‘OK, here’s where I gotta be,’ ” Roybal said. “We just need to work a little bit more about getting to their spots a little quicker.”
How quickly the Lady Dragons learn will determine how quickly they develop.