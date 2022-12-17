Monte del Sol Dragons logo

Ray Roybal is taking a step back because he sees the road ahead — and it is long.

The sixth-year head coach of the Monte del Sol girls basketball program always seems to be in a perpetual rebuilding mode (the Lady Dragons have not won more than four games during Roybal's tenure), but this year’s project pales in comparison to other seasons. He has a team of one senior, two juniors and eight underclassmen and eighth graders. It is a group that is high on desire but lacking in experience — and understanding of the sport.

So, Roybal is more of a teacher than a coach, in the hopes he can do more coaching by the end of the 2022-23 season.

