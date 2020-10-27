“Hail to thee, New Mexico, thy local sons are we.
“Marching down the field we go, fighting for thee.”
If you’re chosen to wear the cherry and silver on game days and don’t know the first couple bars of the University of New Mexico’s fight song, the football coach thinks you’d best get to learning it if you’re going to represent his school.
While they’re at it, the players better memorize a few other things that coach Danny Gonzales deems relevant. Learning about the team’s glory days is a good start, as are knowing its past heroes and the team’s creed.
Burning it to memory is almost as important to the players as studying X’s and O’s in the playbook.
Hired in December to get UNM’s football program out of the proverbial gutter and back to a place of respectability, Gonzales will make his debut as Lobo coach Saturday when the team opens its COVID-abbreviated 2020 season with a Halloween night game at San Jose State.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time. The Lobos, who have managed to avoid a positive coronavirus test for the past week, will fly out of Albuquerque on Friday and return home immediately after the game. It’s the first of two straight road games and four out of five away from home.
Rising coronavirus cases in Bernalillo County have made life miserable for the Lobos. The team’s Oct. 21 opener at Colorado State was canceled and this weekend’s game was moved to the Bay Area due to local health guidelines. What’s more, the team has been limited to just five players per group at practice, preventing any type of full-contact workouts in preparation for Saturday.
That’s where the details come in, Gonzales said. A UNM graduate and a man who prides himself on effort and loyalty to the Lobo way, he has spent his first year on the job drilling the players on what it means to wear the school colors.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff since I’ve been here trying to teach them the history of this program,” Gonzales said. “I mean, they didn’t know the fight song. We got a creed. There’s all kinds of things. The first time I asked them how many championships we’ve won, they didn’t know.”
The answer is four. A fifth (with space for a lot more) is the coach’s ultimate goal.
He said it’s all part of the players investing their time and energy into the program. Knowing the basics is just the start and it’s why players like senior linebacker Brandon Shook and junior quarterback Tevaka Tuioti are so vital.
Gonzales describes Shook as the heartbeat that drives the team’s defense, the one player who personifies what it means to push all his chips to the middle of the table, going all-in with turning UNM’s program around.
“Every time we do anything, it doesn’t matter what we do, he’s in the forefront of it,” Gonzales said.
That might include the occasional musical number in team meetings. Gonzales has been known to single out a player or two to stand in front of the room an pound out a hearty rendition that ends, as most school fight songs are wont to do, with the words, “Hail! Hail! Hail!”
Under previous head coach Bob Davie the Lobos only sang the fight song after wins. They won nine games in Tuioti’s freshman year but have just seven wins the last three years combined.
“Being here for four years, you know, I’ve had to learn the fight song,” Tuioti said. “My freshman year, that was the most I ever sang it. Nine times. You know, I sang that thing nine times so it’s pretty instilled in my head.”
Gonzales is starting his own traditions, which means school pride is evident, win or lose. Regardless of time or place, he wants every Lobo to bleed the school colors the way he has his entire life. The more the players know, he said, the less they need to worry about.
“I’m pretty sure everybody’s a little bit nervous before they come to meetings because [Gonzales] picks on people to come sing the fight song,” Tuioti said. “Coach Gonzales, he really harps on the history and he always brings up games from 2004, games from when I was, like, in middle school.”
The team’s motto is “Knocking down doors,” an implication that every step involves a team effort in overcoming the challenges of representing UNM on the football field. Losing has been a tradition that encompasses much of the program’s history, and that’s something Gonzales wants the players to know and understand they’re capable of turning around.
For that, he often goes back to the program’s glory days of the early 2000s when the team set school attendance records and was a constant threat for a conference championship.
“If they know the history, they know what they represent,” Gonzales said. “I say it all the time, they protect the past, the present and the future of Lobo football.”
