ALBUQUERQUE — The details of the University of New Mexico’s contract with football coach Danny Gonzales finally became public knowledge Friday afternoon.
The four-year deal pays the former Lobo walk-on and assistant coach $400,000 in base salary over five years. The incentive-laded contract pays an additional $300,000 for media commitments and program promotion, not to mention the standard throw-ins for deals like this: country club membership, a courtesy vehicle, four season tickets to the men’s basketball team and free travel for his wife and kids to UNM’s away games.
What it doesn’t include are incremental raises.
Aside from other incentives tacked on through multiple performance clauses, Gonzales will earn $700,000 a year through the 2024 season. The contract is worth a minimum of $3.5 million for five years and as much as $4.625 million if every incentive is met every season.
For perspective, his annual pay would have placed him just inside the top 100 for head coaching salaries in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2019, according to a database compiled by USA Today. There were 83 head coaches who earned seven figures last season, including four in the Mountain West Conference.
Gonzales was hired last December to replace Bob Davie, whose compensation package was totaled at just over $822,000 a year.
The highest paid coach in the MWC is Wyoming's Craig Bohl at $2.14 million. The country's highest paid coach is Clemson's Dabo Swinney at just over $9.3 million.
Shortly after he was coaxed away from his job as defensive coordinator at Arizona State last year, Gonzales said he wasn’t interested in making the kind of money Davie did. In fact, he said, he wanted whatever additional salary the university was planning to pay him go into a pool to pay his assistant coaches.
Contract terms for some assistant coaches have not yet been made public, but each of Gonzales’s top two coordinators will be paid $250,000 for the first season of a two-year contract while defensive coordinator Rocky Long, whom Gonzales played and coached for before both men left for San Diego State in 2008, will earn $300,000 in the second of a two-year contract.
Offensive coordinator Derek Warehime will earn $250,125 in each season of his two-year contract with the Lobos.
Gonzales has long stated that he wants his assistants to be well compensated. Doing so, he said, will help UNM maintain continuity in its coaching ranks in a time when salaries for college football head coaches and assistants are skyrocketing.
UNM’s incentives for Gonzales means he could earn an additional $225,000; a scenario only possible if the Lobos finish in the final Top 25 poll, win the Mountain West, are invited to a major New Year’s Day bowl game, he is named national coach of the year and his team reaches a target number with its Academic Progress Rating.
A more modest set of incentives has him earning $10,000 for winning six games and an additional $10,000 for a seventh and eighth win. A trip to the MWC championship game garners $25,000 with a win earning another $5,000.
If he gets the Lobos into a bowl game, it’s $15,000 with a win earning him $25,000. If he’s named the MWC coach of the year, it gets him a $20,000 pay day.
As is the case with any UNM coach, the biggest word on anyone’s mind is “buyout.” The athletic department has had a series of high-profile contract buyouts over the years, including the seven-figure payouts due both Davie and former men’s basketball coach Craig Neal after each was fired before their deals were done.
UNM is still paying off Davie's deal, using game guarantees in big-money contests against schools like LSU and Oklahoma.
If Gonzales is fired before the end of the current season he is due $2 million. That total drops to $1.6 million next year and $900,000 in 2022. If he’s fired before the end of his fourth season in 2023, the buyout drops to $400,000 with the university owing him just his base salary if it happens in the final year, 2024.
Should Gonzales get hired by another college, the terms of his payout to UNM are the same as it would be for the university to pay him off.
COVID-19 testing
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez spoke Friday afternoon about his department's fight against the novel coronavirus.
“We just received results on an additional 76 tests, and all came back negative," he said. "Our updated August testing is now 411 tests with five positives, which means our negative testing rate for August is 98.8 percent."
UNM has conducted 636 tests for its staff and student-athletes. All but 11 produced negative results, or 98.3 percent.
Additions to basketball
The UNM men's basketball announced two new players on Friday; freshman Isaiah Marin and sophomore Logan Padgett. Marin is a 6-foot-5 guard from Phoenix while Padgett is a 6-7 forward who transfers in from Samford University. Padgett's dad, Scott Padgett, was hired as a UNM assistant coach last month.
According to an athletics spokeswoman, both players are on scholarship. It leaves the Lobos with one open roster spot heading into the 2020-21 season.
