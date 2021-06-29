ALBUQUERQUE — Tuesday's rain made the cherry red end zones of University Stadium's new artificial turf football field jump out against the gray hue of the sky. Same, too, for the emerald green swath that covered most of the visible surface of the stadium's footprint, a green so deep that it could have easily been mistaken for freshly cut grass.
"Looks almost pretty, doesn't it?" said Danny Gonzales, his hands in his pockets as he stared out the window of a second-story conference room that overlooks the field his Lobos call home. "It's progress. That's all we want around here."
In his second season at the University of New Mexico's football coach, Gonzales is now just two months away from leading his alma mater onto the home turf for the first time. Lest anyone forget, his first season in LoboLand was a perpetual pandemic road trip in which all seven games were played outside the state.
As anticipation builds for Lobo football, no one is more excited to kick the 2021 season off more than Gonzales. An Albuquerque native who walked on at UNM and later launched his coaching career there as a graduate assistant, he pushed all his chips to the center of the table long ago.
"Are we going to be a good football team yet?" he said Tuesday in front of a gaggle of local reporters. "We'll be competitive. We're not good yet. We'll be a good football team around here. We'll win a conference championship, that's the ultimate goal."
The first step in his second year was changing the culture. What once were voluntary offseason summer workouts are now mandatory training for everyone except the incoming freshmen. Every returning player was required to stay on campus this spring and summer, spending endless hours in the weight room while conducting film study and coach-less on-field workouts.
NCAA rules prohibit the players from having contact with coaches on the field during the offseason, but that didn't stop Gonzales and his staff from posing an overwhelming influence in their daily activities.
It paid off in more ways than one. Gonzales said that 58 of the 79 players on the active roster posted grade point averages of at least 3.0 last year, a remarkable tribute to the academic advisers and the dedication of the players and coaches to get the job done.
In the weight room, numerous records were broken and personal bests shattered. Leading the way was a group of veterans who, Gonzales said, are pushed by an enormous group of underclassmen who've grown rapidly in the program since the coaching staff arrived 18 months ago. More than 60 recruits have been signed since Gonzales was hired away from Arizona State.
On Tuesday, Gonzales talked about the administration's support as well as the feedback he's gotten in the community. Lobo football, he said, is turning the corner.
"My whole deal of taking this job was only if you're in it to compete for championships," Gonzales said. "Cuz if you're not, I'm not interested. I love this place but winning — I hate losing more than I enjoy winning — and if you don't have a chance to compete for the best in this league, then it ain't worth it."
The school has already announced that University Stadium will be 100 percent open in the fall with no plans for coronavirus restrictions. The athletic department has eased its stance on tailgating, allowing fans to set up camp in the stadium parking lot the night before home games.
Gonzales wants to move the student section away from its usual spot in the east grandstand behind the visitors bench and move it (and the spirit band) to the north end zone. He envisions that area as the noisiest, most intimidating part of a stadium that he hopes will come back to life in the next year or two.
A good start, he said, was having his first in-person news conference in the Diehm Facility since be became head coach. All last season he dealt with the media on Zoom calls three or four times a week.
"This is awesome, this is the way it should be," he said. "Because the people in the community have done their part [getting vaccinated], this is where we're at and I'm thankful you're here."
NOTES
The new turf in the end zones will have white lettering with turquoise outlines, a hint of a potential tweak to the team's game day uniforms. The Lobos have already ditched the shield logo on the helmets for the alternate profile shot of a Lobo head. That same logo will replace the shield logo at midfield, Gonzales said. ... The team's true freshmen will officially report to Albuquerque for a team dinner Friday night, pushing the team's roster to about 100 players. ... Gonzales said the Lobos will have eight quarterbacks, making it the most competitive position. "There's a lot of guys trying to be the alpha male," he said, adding that the competition will only make the team better.
