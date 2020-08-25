Northern New Mexico College athletic director Ryan Cordova said Tuesday night that he has hired a new head coach for the school’s women’s basketball team. He just didn’t say who it was.
He will make the formal announcement during the lunch hour Wednesday via the school’s social media accounts. Cordova offered a teasing glimpse of who the new coach will be.
Through a series of texts, he made it clear that it’s a former University of New Mexico men’s star who later played in the NBA, a Lobos fan favorite that people have been lobbying for online to take the vacant spot on the UNM men’s coaching staff.
The Northern New Mexico women went 7-19 last season under Mario Caetano.
