Don’t tell your mom ...
Those words often get dads into trouble, but earn adoration from their children.
But what about when your son wants to follow his old man’s career path as a bullfighter inside the rodeo ring?
That was the dilemma Luke Kraut faced with his then-14-year-old son, Cauy Kraut, when he asked about joining him in the ring as the right-hand men to the rodeo clown as they protect contestants by distracting bulls and helping the riders scurry out of the arena.
Cauy watched his dad all of his life dance with enraged bulls, and since his future was probably going to be rodeo-related, why not give bullfighting a try?
Besides, the younger Kraut had his fill of life behind the scenes.
“I was helping load all the cattle and everything [for rodeo events],” Cauy said. “I kind of got sick of that and I was like, ‘Man, I want to try something fun.’
“I was like, ‘I think I’m going to fight bulls tonight, Dad. What do you think?’ He’s like, ‘If you want to, you can.’ I didn’t really tell my mom [Gina Kraut], you know. Because I knew she wouldn’t really be about it.”
It took one try and Cauy was hooked. Eight years later, he is traveling throughout the West grabbing bulls’ attention in order to keep rodeo riders safe. Cauy, 22, of Oklahoma City has been hard at work this week at the 74th Rodeo de Santa Fe, but he is following his dad’s path as a regular at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds.
Luke was a bullfighter for 20 years and worked the Santa Fe rodeo for nine years until this year. His son has come to the rodeo for the past three years.
In fact, when Cauy turned professional at 18, the Rodeo de Santa Fe committee swooped in and contracted him to work for its rodeo.
“All the people that run the committee, they’re super nice,” Cauy said. “It is one of the biggest rodeos in the [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s] Turquoise Circuit, and the livestock here is just unreal. It’s got the best bucking horses you’re probably going to get on in the circuit the whole year.
“And also the top guys are there. You’ll see the top 15 [performers] in the world run through here, whether it’s bull riding, barrel racing or whatever.”
Cauy forgot to add professional bullfighters to that list. He is building a reputation as one of the country’s better professional bullfighters and came off a thrilling performance in the his profession’s’ competitive circuit. At the Midnight Bullfight event for the Ultimate Bullfighters on May 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, Kraut took second place with a judges’ score of 85 points.
Kraut spent 50 seconds dodging, juking and even leaping over a bull in the middle of the ring to record a performance that earned him $21,000. It was his best payday on the professional circuit, he said, but it comes with the risk of earning nothing if he doesn’t finish “in the money.”
Going to rodeos like the Rodeo de Santa Fe helps offset the risk of coming up empty in the Ultimate Bullfighters events.
“It’s more of a guaranteed check, obviously,” Cauy said. “When you go gamble your money and enter in a competition, you’re not going to get something every time, you know. But if whenever you do, it pays much bigger.”
The Ultimate Bullfighters gives performers a chance to show their skills of dodging bulls, but Cauy said their true calling is to protect riders by keeping the bulls away from them once they dismount or are thrown to the ground.
“When all hell breaks loose, our No. 1 job is just to get the attention of the bull,” Cauy said, “whether it’s running up to him and putting our hands on his head or picking his head up so that guy can get away free. Or it’s just running through and shouting at him, just distracting him. That’s our No. 1 job. But if a guy gets hung up [on a bull], that also plays a factor and you got to get him off.”
Cauy said he feels the time he spent on his family’s ranch in Arizona helped him understand the livestock he has to contest. Luke was very intuitive about how bulls likely would react, and he helped give pointers to Cauy.
“He never really wasn’t a guy who worked out and all that stuff,” Cauy said.
“He was more the guy that read the situation and knew the way that [the bulls] move. He could read what was going on two steps before the cow was doing it. so he kind of really helped me in that sense.”
Cauy said he views his bullfighter job in a more traditional sense, which means he wears makeup like the rodeo clown when he’s in the arena.
wHe put on his dad’s makeup as a kid, and Cauy found his own style of makeup, which features arrowheads on each side of his face.
He admitted he sometimes has issues going to a makeup section of a store for supplies, but his girlfriend had some not-so-subtle advice.
“She’s like, ‘You’re being weird,’ ” Cauy said. “ ‘It’s like you’ve never been here before.’ ”
For the first time at the Rodeo de Santa Fe, Cauy was the lone Kraut in the arena. Luke retired after the 2022 event, and Cauy said it was an emotional week for him because this rodeo was a staple in the family schedule.
It still is, but with one less Kraut.
“He worked a long time before he got this rodeo, so this was a big accomplishment,” Cauy said. “I”m gonna hold on to this rodeo for as along as I can.”
Even if he didn’t tell his mom that, Gina Kraut probably already knew.
Sort of like she probably knew about his first time bullfighting, too.