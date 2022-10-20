When the Clovis Wildcats smell blood in the water, they know what to do.

Facing a Capital team that had five days between District 5-6A games, the Wildcats on Thursday night leaned on their physical, flexible offense and the tradition of playing in big games. They plowed the field to the tune of 362 rushing yards, leaning on the duo of quarterback Jett Stone and running back Kash Roberts as they combined for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars struggled to manufacture any offense.

