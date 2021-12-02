Girls basketball
Cloudcroft 33, Monte del Sol 23
What happened: The Lady Dragons were down 10-0 after a quarter, but when their shots started to fall they clawed back into the opening-round game of the Lady Lion Classic in Santa Rosa. The margin was down to 17-13 after a half and 23-19 heading into the fourth. Monte del Sol head coach Ray Roybal said his team got the deficit down to two points but could not get the crucial bucket to tie the score. “There were a couple of times where I thought we were going to pull it off,” Roybal said. “We weren’t able to make our shots, and then we weren’t able to make our free throws. We ended up shooting 1-for-11 tonight.”
Top players: Daisy Ortiz had nine points to lead the Lady Dragons, while Araceli Pena added eight. Kylie Adams led the Lady Bears with 14 points.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (0-2) heads to the consolation semifinal against McCurdy at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Peñasco 66, Wagon Mound 17
What happened: The Lady Panthers opened the West Las Vegas Shootout with a resounding win over the Lady Trojans. Peñasco's pressure forced 32 steals, and it controlled the boards to the tune of 51 rebounds. "We got a long way to go, but I like what I saw, especially rebounding," Lady Panthers head coach Mandy Montoya said.
Top players: Senior guard Martina Tafoya had a game-high 30 points to lead Peñasco, while Analise MacAuley added 10. Senior post Jenica Gurule grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds, while Marciela MacAuley had 11.
What's next: The Lady Panthers (2-0) get host West Las Vegas in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.