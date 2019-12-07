Rio Rancho Cleveland thrived on defense Saturday, and it was much needed down the stretch.
The Storm kept the perimeter-shooting Española Valley Lady Sundevils in check until the final 2 minutes of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament girls basketball championship game in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Española scored eight straight points to end the game, but it needed 11 to force overtime. Cleveland walked away with a 36-33 win.
Susan Kubala, the Storm head coach, credited her team for being disciplined against the Lady Sundevils’ shooters, who made only three 3-pointers until its final run.
“We just told them to contain them, keep them in front [of them],” Kubala said. “Playing out to the 3-point line. I thought we did a good job, and then that one kid, she hit like a 25 footer.”
“That one kid” was Destiny Valdez, who drained the long-distance shot to cut the margin to 36-30 with 1:04 left. Española (2-2) then regained possession on a jump-ball call, and Miranda Salazar hit a three to make it a three-point margin with 28.8 seconds left.
Cleveland (4-0) almost put the game away with an alley-oop play, but the pass was too high, giving possession to the Lady Sundevils. Anita DeAguero’s off-balance 3 with 4 seconds left never hit the rim.
Again, it was the defense that held firm for the Storm.
“That’s been the way we’ve been telling them to play the whole game,” Kubala said. “We knew they were going to try and get a quick shot up.”
Cleveland built a 10-6 lead, but Española finished the half on a 10-4 spurt. Rhianna Padilla hit consecutive 3s that gave the Lady Sundevils a 16-14 lead.
The Storm responded by scoring the first six points of the second half, which was a part of a larger 10-2 run that made it 24-18 on Angelique Abeyta’s free throw.
Vanessa Rendon led the Storm with 13 points, while Alexa Madueno added 11. Jasmine Baca had nine points to lead Española, and Salazar added eight.
Third place
Capital 58, Santa Fe High 56
The Lady Jaguars exploded in the third quarter, scoring 30 points to cut into a 41-16 halftime deficit. The duo of Rebecca Sorensen and Ethena Silva combined for 27 points. However, it was Heaven Arciniega who put the finishing touch on the win with a 3-pointer in the final moments.
Silva had 25 points to lead Capital (2-2), and Sorensen added 14.
Santa Fe High (2-2), which hit 10 of its first 11 free throws in the opening quarter, struggled the rest of the way (12-for-26). Alexis Espinosa had 12 points to lead the Demonettes, while a quartet of players each had four — Heaven Martinez, Angie Perez, Maci Cordova and Kabreya Garcia Romero.
Fifth place
Portales 54, Los Alamos 38
The Lady Rams outscored the Lady Hilltoppers 21-7 in the third quarter to build a 47-26 lead and won the consolation championship.
Taris Rippee and Riley Phillips each had 12 points for Portales (2-1), while Natalie Gallegos led Los Alamos (2-3) with 13 points. Becca Green was held in check, scoring just five points for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Seventh place
Valencia 42, Las Vegas Robertson 26
The Lady Cardinals struggled to score for three out of four quarters, but they only trailed 31-21 heading into the fourth. However, a five-point fourth derailed any chances of a comeback. It didn’t help that they were just 2-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth.
Deasha Garcia had 13 points to lead Valencia (1-4), with eight coming in the second quarter to help build a 23-11 lead at the half. Stella Garcia led Robertson (1-3) with eight points.
