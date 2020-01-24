PECOS — It wasn’t about how tall Ismael Villegas was.
Friday night was all about how big the Pecos senior center played.
Battling with a host of Clovis defenders who were as tall, if not taller, than the 6-foot-2 Villegas, he never backed down from the fight. Villegas stood out in the crowd with 25 points and seven rebounds to lead Class 2A's top team to a 58-54 win over the 5A Wildcats in a nondistrict game in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium.
Coming into the game, the Panthers (17-1) prepared Villegas to take on Clovis’ 6-foot-6, 245-pound senior Bryce Cabeldue in the paint. That matchup never materialized as Cabeldue took a college visit to the University of Kansas for a possible football scholarship. Still, Clovis had plenty of size to matchup with Villegas, but all of the work the Pecos coaching staff put in paid off.
“You get the pads and you push on him [in practice], and you make him post up,” Panthers head coach Ira Harge Jr. said. “Defensively you teach him to step back and get around [his defender]. But it’s all just drills.”
It helped produce a fourth-quarter performance that was crucial in erasing a 46-43 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Villegas scored 14 points and grabbed four crucial rebounds as an up-tempo affair turned into a halfcourt battle in which every possession became important. At one point, Villegas scored every single point in an 8-2 scoring run that turned a 49-48 Clovis lead into a 56-51 Pecos advantage with his breakaway layup with 2:05 left in the game.
Villegas said he focused on going to the basket strong when he got into the paint. The fact that he also is a thrower for the track-and-field team, finishing runner-up in the javelin and fifth in the shot put at last year’s Class2A meet, proved to be beneficial for handling the physical play down low.
“The two sports definitely complement each other,” Villegas said. “Basketball definitely helps me with track, and track, with the weight-training, helps me with basketball.”
And the Panthers’ championship experience proved to be a boon in facing a big-school challenge. Even though they have beaten opponents by an average of 35.7 points in going 16-1 so far, Pecos did not seem to fall into the trap that can paralyze teams when it’s in a close game.
If anything, the Panthers relished the moment, building a 9-0 lead as Clovis (14-6) didn’t’ even get a shot off in the first 2:53 of the game. Instead, the Wildcats struggled with Pecos’ pressure and turned the ball six straight times. The start whipped the Panthers faithful into a frenzy, but the Panthers remained cool and confident.
“We just stick to the system,” Panthers senior guard Anthony Armijo said. “We don’t change anything. When we’re up 30 points, we do the same thing.”
The Panthers kept pressuring Clovis, even as the Wildcats tied the score at 11-all on Ethan Gershon’s layup with 2:29 left in the opening quarter, and it resulted in 19 first-half turnovers and 28 for the game. That offset a 12-for-16 shooting performance in the opening half by the Wildcats that including a 7-for-7 effort in the first quarter, and Pecos led 34-33 at the half after Armijo knocked down a 3-pointer with :33 left in the second.
When Pecos built a 39-33 lead in the opening moments of the third, Clovis responded with a 13-4 run to close out the quarter and take a three-point lead into the fourth when Blake Muscato knocked down a long 3 from the right wing in the final 30 seconds of the quarter.
After Villegas handed his team a five-point lead, the Wildcats rallied behind a press that it eschewed for much of the game. Two straight turnovers came from it and when Malik Phillips knocked with a free throw with 1:19 left, the margin was 56-54.
“I told them in practice, ‘These guys are bigger, stronger, faster,’” Harge said. “’You’re going to see how long they are, even though some of them might be listed at 6-foot, 5-11. I can tell you that they are much taller than that.’ And their length did bother us.”
But Pecos adjusted and didn’t turn the ball over again. However, Villegas missed out on a chance to pad the lead when he had an open layup after breaking the press, but missed. Clovis had a chance to tie or take the lead, but that’s when another Pecos senior — Xavier Padilla — made the defensive stop of the game.
The Panthers threw a box-and-1 defense at Clovis, with Padilla defending guard Dewayne Dawson. Padilla drew a 5-second closely-guarded violation that proved to be the difference.
“We knew he was going to shoot it,” Padilla said. “He was shooting good all game, but I’m the first one to get somebody like that. That’s my role, and defense never has a bad day.”
And the stature of the "little" Pecos Panthers continues to get bigger with every win.
