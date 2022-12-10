012122 jw sfhs girls1.jpg

Maci Cordova drives to the basket in a win over Los Lunas last season. Cordova and fellow senior Katelyn Padilla will lead the Demonettes this year.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican File Photo

The Class 5A/4A girls basketball district outlooks for Northern schools:

District 5-5A

Talk to anyone in this group and they’ll all say the same thing: It’s Albuquerque High’s district to lose. The Bulldogs went undefeated in 5-5A last season, winning 20 games and claiming one of the district’s two spots in the state tournament. There’s no reason to expect anything different this time around. AHS returns one of the state’s top players in Leilani Love, a 6-foot-1 senior forward who can do a little bit of everything, including handling the ball against any guard lined up against her.

