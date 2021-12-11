GIRLS
Class 5A
District 5-5A
Santa Fe High (Spring season: 3-8, failed to make state tournament) — The payoff year is now, says Demonettes head coach Nate Morris. He's had four years to rebuild a proud program that won state as recently as 2014. Since then, they've filtered through four coaches and plenty of difficult times. This roster, however, has plenty of punch with a strong contingent of six seniors like guards Laisha Diaz and Kabreya Garcia Romero. Toss in juniors like co-captain Maci Cordova and center Zuriel Vigil, and this has the feel of a playoff-caliber team.
Capital (Spring season: 6-6, failed to reach state tournament) — After a breakthrough season where Capital snapped a decadelong string of sub-.500 records and nearly reached the playoffs, the Jaguars must replace their top four scorers with a group of girls who were largely role players or on the subvarsity last season. Sophomore Kayla Martinez has the size to play with her back to the basket an the quickness to be a guard. She's one of the more consistent offensive threats for a team that will rely on its defense to grind games out.
Class 4A
District 2-4A
Española Valley (Spring season: 13-2, lost to Gallup in the Class 4A state championship) — The Sundevils were hit hard by graduation, losing half the varsity roster while two of its top players headed back to Santa Fe Indian School after suiting up for Española in the spring. An added hitch was the recent illness of coach Joe Estrada, a setback that limited his time with the team in the preseason. A brutal nondistrict schedule will make the adjustment even tougher. Expect plenty of offense from guard Joni Martinez. Finding a consistent No. 2 is the key to this team's success.
Taos (Spring season: 8-4, failed to reach state tournament) — A postseason snub last spring, the Tigers will be playing with a chip on their shoulders. Only three players graduated from a team that, aside from two losses to Española Valley, swept through its district but did not receive a bid to the state tournament. Kionamua Ely, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is the top low-post threat but, as usual, it will be a guard-oriented attack as coach Eric Mares continues to resurrect a program that had back-to-back 20-loss seasons a few years ago.
Los Alamos (Springs season: 0-12, failed to reach state tournament) — An early candidate for most improved team is the Hilltoppers, which feature a pair of outstanding guards in G.G. Romero and Carley Holland. Holland is a 5-foot-6 junior who can play the point or wing while Romero is a multi-talented 5-8 freshman who will split time at the point and on the wing. The question is rebounding. While the ’Toppers do have some size, the concern is how well the team's bigs will develop while facing some stiff competition.
Pojoaque Valley (Spring record: 4-8, failed to reach state tournament) — Jonathan Salazar takes over as head coach. He inherits a team with solid experience, led by seniors Anissa Herrera and Tonni Aquino. Herrera is the team's point guard and its top outside scoring threat while Aquino is a physical 5-11 post who will do most of the heavy lifting in the paint. Helping matters is a district that is far more balanced now that perennial power Española Valley is in reloading mode.
