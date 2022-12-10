Capital’s Santiago Bencomo goes up for a shot against Taos’ Matthew Mondragon during a December 2021 game at Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Bencomo is one of the key returning starters for the Jaguars, along with Izaya Sanchez-Valencia.
The Class 5A/4A boys basketball district outlooks for Northern schools:
District 5-5A
Last season was the first time in five years neither Santa Fe High or Capital won nor tied for the district crown. Los Lunas is clearly the team to beat again this year, but the Demons should be right on the Tigers’ tails. This year’s edition has an interesting mix of seniors who are stepping into leadership roles, with a sophomore class of four players who bring energy and hunger.
Junior Lukas Turner might be the team’s best scoring option, but 6-foot-4 senior post Rob Martinez provides some size in the interior and Santi Montoya is a strong ball handler who can get hot from the perimeter. If they can show some mental toughness to go along with the physical toughness, Santa Fe High might be a dark-horse team in a crowded 5A field.
On paper, Capital might appear to be no different than last year’s undersized group. However, a summer in the weight room and digging deeper into head coach Ben Gomez’s system has the Jaguars better equipped to handle the demands of 5A basketball. They already have a win over Albuquerque West Mesa and are a win away from winning their own Al Armendariz Tournament.
Guard play will determine Capital’s success. Senior Izaya Sanchez-Valencia and junior Santiago Bencomo are returning starters who can knock down perimeter shots as well as attack the rim. The Jaguars’ success depends on how it defends the interior. With only three players taller than 6-foot, Capital will rely more on zone defenses and full-court pressure to counter its lack of size.
The Jaguars could be the spoiler in the district, and that might help them sneak into the 5A bracket after a two-year absence from the postseason.
District 2-4A
This should be a wide-open district because each team shares a common trait: having serious flaws. District co-champions Taos and Española Valley lost a lot of experience and firepower due to graduation. The Tigers return 6-7 forward Dameon Ely, but the guards are young and inexperienced. Meanwhile, the Sundevils have a new head coach in longtime Pojoaque leader Joey Trujillo and plenty of inexperience. Guard Jayden Martinez has become the Sundevils’ go-to scorer, but the rest of the team needs time to develop.
Los Alamos has the best backcourt in the district with junior Niko Garcia and sophomore Josiah Fresquez, but its best lineup has only one player taller than 6-foot.
Pojoaque Valley has arguably the best player in the district in 6-1 senior guard Derek Sanchez, but the rest of the district knows that. If the Elks can find a couple of capable scorers to make opponents pay for focusing their game plans on Sanchez, they could be a tough team to beat come district play.