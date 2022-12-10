113021Bball_1.JPG

Capital’s Santiago Bencomo goes up for a shot against Taos’ Matthew Mondragon during a December 2021 game at Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Bencomo is one of the key returning starters for the Jaguars, along with Izaya Sanchez-Valencia.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican File Photo

The Class 5A/4A boys basketball district outlooks for Northern schools:

District 5-5A

Last season was the first time in five years neither Santa Fe High or Capital won nor tied for the district crown. Los Lunas is clearly the team to beat again this year, but the Demons should be right on the Tigers’ tails. This year’s edition has an interesting mix of seniors who are stepping into leadership roles, with a sophomore class of four players who bring energy and hunger.

