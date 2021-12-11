Boys
Class 5A
District 5-5A
Santa Fe High (Spring season: 9-4, lost to Rio Rancho Cleveland in the Class 5A quarterfinals) — The Demons are loaded with similarly-sized athletes, giving their run-and-run style plenty of depth. P.J. Lovato, a 6-foot-3 senior wing, can do just about everything on the court, and Santa Fe High has a host of shooters, led by 5-9 senior guard Elefio Benavidez and 5-11 senior wing Elijah Apodaca. The Demons should contend with Los Lunas for the district title and be a dark-horse candidate in the Class 5A State Tournament.
Capital (Spring season: 7-3) — The undersized Jaguars (only two players are taller than 6 feet) have quite the uphill climb to return to the 5A state tournament, which they missed for the first time in 20 years in the spring. They will have to rely on a bevy of shooters, a pressing, full-court style and the slashing skills of 5-11 wing Anthony Alvez to help make it happen. Juniors Isaac Ortega (5-6) and Izaya Sanchez-Valencia highlight the small, but skilled perimeter players. Being in a district that is down, outside of the Demons and Los Lunas, will help, but Capital has to find a way for its one-trick act to thrive.
Class 4A
District 2-4A
Española Valley (Spring season: 10-4, lost to Albuquerque Del Norte in the Class 4A quarterfinals) — The Sundevils are loaded with seniors ready for another run at the 4A title despite losing a pair of key veterans in Garrett May (knee injury) and Anthony Law (undisclosed). Senior guard Marin Rodriguez (6-2) brings size to the point guard spot, while fellow seniors Ricky Padilla (5-9) and Jayden Martinez (5-10) can slash to the rim and shoot. With a pair of 6-7 forwards in Ollie Fell and Melaki Jones, Española has the size to match up with most teams.
Taos (Spring season: 9-3) — The Tigers should be the primary foil to Española, with size to match in 6-5 senior Elden Torres and 6-7 junior Daemon Ely. Both are skilled in the low post, but Taos’ success will depend upon the play of senior point guard Isiah Jeantete (5-10) and senior wing Anthony Padilla (6-2). If they can give the Tigers sound ballhandling (Jeantete) and shooting (Padilla), they could usurp the Sundevils atop the 2-4A standings and maybe become a dark-horse candidate in a loaded 4A field.
Los Alamos (Springs season: 8-4) — After toiling away in obscurity for more than a decade, the Hilltoppers recorded their first winning season since the 2009-10 season. They are blessed with size in seniors Mark Cleland (6-9) and Roland Esch (6-4), but their success will be predicated on guard play. Wesley Stansfield, a 5-11 senior, is the team’s leading returning scorer, and 5-9 Niko Garcia is a capable ballhandler and scoring threat. If Los Alamos can take care of the ball, it can make some noise in the district.
Pojoaque Valley (Spring record: 3-8) — The Elks were a senior-dominant lineup in the spring, and that hid a special talent in 6-1 junior guard Derek Sanchez. The secret is out now, as Sanchez is averaging more than 26 points per game. Senior Matthew Gomez, a 6-3 win, gives Pojoaque size on the perimeter, but the Elks are young and inexperienced elsewhere. Freshman guard Nick Manzanarez (5-10) has been an encouraging early find to the season, but the Elks will have to rely on pressure and Sanchez’s inside-out scoring threat to have a chance at reaching the Class 4A State Tournament.
