The Class 3A boys basketball semifinals are Friday, but it’s more of a block party for District 2-3A.
Three of the four teams playing for a spot in the 3A championship game hail from that district. While Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s were expected to make it this far, Santa Fe Indian School is bringing a hot-shooting team and a Cinderella story to the Rio Rancho Events Center as the 11th seed of the tournament.
The Braves get the pleasure of taking on the No. 2 Cardinals in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal, as Robertson looks to beat SFIS for a third time this season. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded St. Michael’s, winners of 13 of its last 15 games, gets the matchup it missed out on during the regular season against No. 1 Socorro in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
The two teams were supposed to play in December, but the game was canceled and never rescheduled.
The semifinal winners will play in the 3A championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday in The Pit.
Socorro comes in as the hottest team in 3A, having won its last 12 games, including a 66-57 win over Crownpoint in the 3A quarterfinals Wednesday. The Horsemen are coming off a last-second win over No. 5 Navajo Prep, when Adam Montoya hit a baseline jumper with
7 seconds left for a 41-40 win.
Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said he feels the remaining district teams are well prepared for their semifinal games because of the rough-and-tumble nature of 2-3A. All six district teams made it into the 3A bracket and half of them still remain.
“I’ll say this district, in all classes, is probably one of the top two districts, behind (1-5A) with Rio Rancho and Cleveland and Atrisco Heritage,” Garcia said. “Our district is tough from top to bottom.”
How tough? Well, the Braves won one district game, has an 11-15 record, yet still advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 64-63 buzzer-beating win over No. 3 Albuquerque Sandia Prep. The Braves’ magical elixir during its run has been perimeter shooting, especially the 13 treys
they drained against the Sundevils.
Meanwhile, Robertson rolled through No. 15 Dexter and No. 7 Bosque School by an average margin of victory of
33 points.
As for the Horsemen, they are relying on tough defense that has allowed only three opponents to break 50 points over the past 10 games — Robertson twice and SFIS. It will be tested by one of the top two players in 3A in Warriors guard Adadrian “Duda” Jackson.
The 5-foot-11 slashing guard leads the team with 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Garcia said Jackson might be the key to the Warriors’ success, but the rest of the team cannot be overlooked, and particularly Warran Chewiwi and Marcus Armijo. He said they can make opponents pay for focusing too much on Jackson by hitting jump shots that often come from the attention Jackson generates.
“He makes things happen, but we will be ready for him,” Garcia said. “You have to know [Jackson’s] whereabouts, but at the same time, you have to be aware of others on the team.”
In Class 2A, Pecos is one win away from making its fifth state championship appearance in the past six years if it can get past defending state champion Rehoboth Christian in a 2-versus-3 matchup at 5:30 p.m. in Rio Rancho. The Panthers are coming off a dominating 74-43 win over No. 7 Hagerman, marking the third time in the past six games Pecos has beaten an opponent by at least 30 points.
Rehoboth had to shake off a determined Jal squad in the quarterfinals that was a rematch of last spring’s 2A title game, as the Lynx prevailed 49-47.
The winner plays either
No. 5 Albuquerque Menaul or No. 1 Tularosa in an 8 a.m. championship game in The Pit.
On the girls side of the 2A bracket, the 9:30 a.m. game is a District 5-2A battle between No. 4 Peñasco and No. 1 Escalante. After a 3-2 start to the season, the Lady Lobos have won 19 of its last 21 games and only one to an in-state team. That just happened to be the Lady Panthers, who played with patience in beating Escalante 39-30 on Feb. 12.
Peñasco is seeking to advance to its second 2A championship game in the past three seasons, having played in the 2020 title game — a 69-54 loss to Mescalero Apache.
The winner will take on either No. 6 Laguna-Acoma or No. 2 Clayton for the 2A title at 4 p.m. in The Pit.
